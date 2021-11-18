The Amador Valley girls’ water polo team lost to Campolindo High School Cougars by a score of 19-4 in the North Coast Section semi-finals on Nov. 10. The Dons drop to 22-4 on the season.
The first quarter was a struggle for the Dons as they had a hard time finding the goal. The Cougars forced the Dons to start their offense from close to mid-course mark, and the Dons struggled to get anything going offensively. The Cougars were also able to push the pace on the Dons, which resulted in four first quarter goals.
The second quarter was more competitive for the Dons. They were able to cut the lead to 3 points at one point, but allowed two Cougar goals at the end of the second quarter to go into the halftime break down 8-3.
The second half was all Cougars. They allowed no goals in the third quarter and just one in the fourth. They went on an 11-1 run to close out the game as the Dons had no answer for the offensive firepower that the Cougars brought. The Cougars closed out the game to win 19-4.
Senior Camille DeMange led the Dons in scoring with two goals while Hannah Walter had one.
The Dons will not advance to the NCS finals, however, they will have been awarded the No. 3 seed in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division II Water polo playoffs. They will face Carondelet high school at home on Nov. 16.