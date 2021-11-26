The Amador Valley High School girls’ water polo team defeated the Carondelet Cougars by a score of 11-5 on Nov. 16, bouncing back from a North Coast Section (NCS) semi-final loss to Campolindo and advancing to the second round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) playoffs.
The Dons dominated the first half. They allowed only one goal the entire half and made it difficult for the Cougars to get clean looks near the goal. A big part of the Dons’ defensive success goes to junior goalie Erin Brown who had a bunch of key saves for the Dons.
“We have great communication on defense, it is all anchored by Erin Brown,” said Amador Valley head coach Tim Reilly. “I rest assured that she will play at a very high-level college. She’s kept this team together even when they have had defensive breakdowns, she’s the one that’s always been there.”
The second half was much of the same for the Dons. They held onto their lead despite the Cougars going on a bit of a run in the second half.
Despite the win, Reilly was adamant in his team huddle after the game that the effort wasn’t enough. He relayed to his players that the effort they gave in their performance would not be enough to win a state title.
“We need to be able to come out fast and strong and to continue to be consistent,” said Reilly.
The Dons got a much-needed win after their NCS semi-final loss to Campolindo in which they gave up 19 goals, the most they have ever given up this season. Reilly praised his team’s ability to respond to adversity after a loss in the win against the Cougars.
The Dons will move on to the second round where they will face Acalanes High School in Lafayette on Nov. 18. The Dons lost to Acalanes earlier in the season 9-8, but the team will be looking to get that loss back as they make their run for the state championship.