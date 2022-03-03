The Amador Valley High School softball team defeated Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles by a score of 5-3. The Dons win their home opener and start the season 1-0.
The Dons were able to get their offense going early. They got the ball out of the infield consistently and got runners on base.
Defensively, the Dons were able to hold the Ugly Eagles even when it looked like Clayton Valley would shift the momentum. The Dons’ pitching sealed the win and looks to be a strong point for the team going forward
This was the Dons’ first opening day win since 2017. The Dons next game will be at home against Arroyo High School on Mar. 11.