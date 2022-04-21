The Amador Valley High School boys’ volleyball team defeated the Dougherty Valley Wildcats by a score of 3-0 on April 14.
The Dons win their 13th game of the season and maintain first place in the East Bay Athletic League Standings.
The first set was tightly contested with both teams going back and forth. The Dons would end the first set on a 3-0 run to win 25-22.
The second set was much the same. Each team held on to a lead, but the Dons would capitalize off of the Wildcats mistakes. The Wildcats tied the Dons at 24, but Amador scored back to back points to win 26-24.
The third set was controlled by the Dons. The Wildcats made a small run, but it was too little too late as the Dons scored four straight to take the set 25-21 and win the match.
The Dons push their winning streak to five and move to 13-1 on the year. They will face Monte Vista High School on the road on April 21.