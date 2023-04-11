The Amador Valley High School softball team entered the Livermore Stampede tournament on a three-game losing streak and lost 2-0 to Benicia in its first Stampede game Thursday to fall to 3-8 overall.
Then the Dons made a huge U-turn.
Amador Valley won three of its next four games over the weekend, including a big upset of Archbishop Mitty-San Jose, and placed third in the elite tournament at the Ernie Rodrigues Softball Complex.
“They’ve been building and building and building, and I think they just have clicked,” said Teresa Mayes-Borchard, the Dons’ co-head coach this season, about the team. Mayes-Borchard also said she will be stepping down at the end of the season to spend more time with her grandchild. The highly successful Mayes-Borchard has an overall coaching record of 186-59-1 since becoming the Dons head coach in 2013. That overall record includes three North Coast Section Division I titles and a 27-0 season in 2014.
At the Livermore Stampede last weekend, Amador Valley started a great day on Friday by edging Carondelet 2-1. Then the Dons defeated Mitty 3-2. Both Amador Valley and Mitty had 2-1 records in their pool, but Amador Valley’s head-to-head win helped advance the Dons to the championship flight on Saturday.
A 10-0 loss to a powerhouse St. Francis-Mountain View team, the eventual champion, on Saturday moved Amador Valley to the third-place game. The Dons broke open a close game against Livermore with two runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh, as Amador Valley won 6-2.
“I knew that they had everything in their power to win. It was a matter of if they believed it,” said Amador Valley co-head coach Courtney Hennings about the Dons. “They came out with all the confidence in the world second game (against Carondelet), and I think at that point we didn’t have anything to lose. They gave it all, and I just couldn’t be more proud. I think they’re learning to work as a team.”
Against Livermore, Amador Valley took a 1-0 lead quickly in the top of the first inning, Mai Falcone led off the game with an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, third on a groundout by Kaylee Davis, and home on a single to left field by Lauren Tran.
That lead stood until the fifth, when a two-run single by McKenna Charbonneau increased the advantage to 3-0. Livermore rallied in the bottom of the inning, as a run scored on an error then a single by Sophie Gerochi narrowed the score to 3-2.
But Amador Valley increased its advantage in the seventh. Davis doubled down the left-field line, moved to third on a groundout by Tran, and after a walk by Aleena Helms, Charbonneau ripped a line drive off the centerfield fence to drive in Davis. Emily Bull followed with a two-run single for the final runs of the game. Charbonneau finished 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBI and a run scored.
Falcone, Davis and Tran were named all-tournament. For Livermore, Alizabeth Ruiz, Jae Cosgriff and Savanna Froke were selected all-tournament.
Livermore had quite a run itself in its pool play. The Cowboys won its pool with a 3-0 record, defeating Dublin 3-1, Liberty-Brentwood 7-3 and Sheldon-Sacramento 5-0. In the championship flight, Livermore fell to San Ramon Valley 2-1 and Amador Valley.
Livermore scored four runs in the top of the first inning against Sheldon and Iowa-bound pitcher Jaylee Ojo. Anne Polaski finished the game 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Livermore.
“Sheldon knocked us out last year of the championship round,” said Livermore coach Andy Paulazzo about the Sac-Joaquin Section power. “To beat them means something. … Our team plays with a lot of heart.”
Granada placed seventh after perhaps the best matchup of the tournament in its final pool play game. The Matadors faced St. Francis in a battle between two of the best teams in Northern California. Despite an impressive six-hitter by Granada pitcher Alex Mello, St. Francis won 1-0 behind a no-hitter from Texas A & M-bound pitcher Kate Munnerlyn, who was later named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. St. Francis won the championship game 3-0 over San Ramon Valley behind a two-hitter from Munnerlyn.
On Saturday, Granada lost 5-3 to Mitty before beating College Park-Pleasant Hill 2-1 in the seventh-place game on a four-hitter by Mello. Alecsis Phillips and Maliah Castro drove in runs in the second inning against College Park. Granada opened the tournament with victories against Monte Vista (8-0) and Freedom-Oakley (9-5). The Matadors had to face St. Francis immediately after playing Freedom.
“Our defense in the second game (Saturday against College Park) played much better (than against Mitty),” said Granada coach Johnny Heinz on Saturday. “We’ve just got to be ready to hit all kinds of pitching.”
In pool play, Foothill fell to College Park 8-3, Whitney-Rocklin 15-1 and San Ramon Valley 3-0. Dublin beat Liberty 4-0 but lost to Sheldon 5-1 and Livermore.