The Amador Valley High boys’ basketball team took second place at the Dougherty Valley Holiday Tournament, losing in the championship game on Dec. 30, and finishing the preseason with a 8-3 record.
The Dons started off the tournament with an impressive win over Antioch High School in the first round of the tournament on Dec. 28. They were able to take control of the game in the second half with some hot shooting from junior point guard Tyler Cheng. The Dons won 57-49.
On Dec. 29, the Dons faced the Queen Creek Bulldogs from Queen Creek, Arizona. After falling behind early, the Dons had a huge fourth quarter. After taking a 35-33 lead with 6:00 left in the fourth quarter, the Dons would go on a 8-2 run at the end of the game to ice out the Bulldogs. They would win 47-42 with a big performance from junior Colton Cash who finished with 22 points.
“I told the guys that defense was going to be the reason we win,” said assistant coach Isaiah Moore who filled in for Head Coach Willis Gardner for the entirety of the tournament.
Going into the championship game, the big key was to stop Dougherty Valley junior guard Ryan Beasley. Beasley scored 40 points against Tracy High School and was the main catalyst for the Wildcats success.
The Dons relied on their hot shooting throughout the tournament, but went on a cold streak during the championship game. They got down 18-4 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover, going into the halftime break down 18 points.
The second half was not any better for the Dons. The Wildcats grew their lead to 21 points and the cold streak continued for the Dons. They would eventually fall to the Wildcats 51-31.
Cheng and Cash would make the all-tournament team and the Dons would finish in second place. Cash would finish with a team high 11 points in the championship game.
The Dons finished the preseason with an 8-3 record. They will go on to face Livermore High on the road on Jan. 8.