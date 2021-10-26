The Amador Valley High School student section was a sea of purple and blue as rival school Foothill High came into town for the final game of the girls’ volleyball season, on Oct. 21.
While both student sections screamed at one another in support of their own to see who would have bragging rights at the end of the night, the Amador Valley Dons defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-1 in the final game of the regular season. The Dons swept the Falcons in their season series, giving the Falcons their only losses in league play.
The first set was controlled by the Falcons. They held a lead as big as 5 points and stopped the Dons’ late set run. They won the first set 25-22.
The second set was much more competitive for the Dons. The Dons forced the Falcons into calling two timeouts during the set to stop their momentum. They ended up winning the set 25-22.
The third set was crucial in maintaining the momentum for the Dons. They were down by as much as 6 points to start the game. They stormed all the way back and took a 22-18 lead and didn’t look back. They would go on a 3-1 run at the end of the match to win the set 25-19.
With the Dons up by one set the Falcons stepped up their play in the fourth set. They took a 10-point lead early and it looked like the match was going to go to a fifth set. The Dons, however, climbed their way back on a 9-0 run to tie the game.
There were four ties down the stretch as both teams looked to take the set. The Dons eventually were able to win 27-25 to upset the Falcons. The Amador Valley student section rushed to the floor to celebrate the win with the players.
The Dons finish out the season going 20-6, beating the first place Falcons twice this season. The Falcons finish out 27-3 and finish the season as East Bay Athletic League Champs.