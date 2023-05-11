The Amador Valley High School boys’ volleyball team defeated Deer Valley High School 3-0 on May 4 in the North Coast Section playoff quarter finals. The Dons received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and with the win, they moved on in the bracket.
The Dons took the first set with ease. Led by a big offensive outburst, the Dons won 25-12 to take 1-0 lead early.
Deer Valley came back in the second set with a much stronger performance. The Wolverines played much better on the defensive end to keep the set tighter.
However, Amador’s offense got the job done late in the set as the Dons won the second set 25-21.
In the decisive third set, Amador did more of the same as its offense kept Deer Valley at bay. The Dons defeated the Wolverines 25-16 in the third set to complete the sweep.
Amador started its playoff run with a win due in part by getting some much needed rest to start the playoffs. The Dons will look to complete their playoff run with a championship appearance on May 11.