The Amador Valley High School boys’ volleyball team defeated Deer Valley High School 3-0 on May 4 in the North Coast Section playoff quarter finals. The Dons received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and with the win, they moved on in the bracket.

The Dons took the first set with ease. Led by a big offensive outburst, the Dons won 25-12 to take 1-0 lead early.