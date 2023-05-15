PLEASANTON – The Amador Valley High School boys volleyball team found itself at a crossroad Thursday in the North Coast Section Division I championship match at Foothill.
The Dons, who were seeded third, and No. 1 seed Foothill were tied 22-22 in the second set. Foothill won the first set, and the Dons didn’t want to fall into an 0-2 hole in the match.
Amador Valley scored the final three points of the second set, and didn’t lose a set after that to win 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.
“I was telling them the whole time that we just had to knock (the Falcons) off their game a little bit, and winning that set gave us confidence,” said Amador Valley coach Erin McFall.
It was a different result than on April 25, when Foothill swept visiting Amador Valley 25-17, 25-19, 25-20. Foothill (30-6 overall) won the EBAL title this season.
“We served better, we didn’t give up, we had a lot of long rallies tonight, we won a lot of those long rallies,” said McFall with the differences between the April 25 match and the NCS championship match. “My guys are just really determined.”
Amador Valley (28-7 this season) has competed in five straight NCS Division I championship matches, winning in 2017, 2019 and this year. There were no NCS boys volleyball playoffs held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Dons are the No. 4 seed in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division I playoffs and will host No. 5 St. Francis-Mountain View on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Foothill is the No. 8 seed in Division I and will travel to face No. 1 Clovis East in a first-round match Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We battled,” said Foothill coach Dusty Collins about his team’s performance in the NCS championship match. “They had too much offense and points for us. … It looked like maybe we could take that second set, and once we didn’t do that and once that momentum flipped, we had a really tough time getting back in there.”
Amador Valley’s Nate Clinton, who is headed to Stanford, had a match-high 17 kills and also had four blocks. Clinton was the Player of the Year in the EBAL this season. “Nate stepped up big-time for them and came up with a lot of big plays,” Collins said.
McFall said after Thursday’s match that he will be retiring at the end of this season, and he made that decision two years ago. His son Luke played for Amador Valley and graduated two years ago, and McFall wanted to see this year’s seniors through this season, he said. McFall currently has a 98-26 overall coaching record and a 53-10 EBAL mark since taking over as head coach in 2019.
In Thursday night’s match, Foothill went on an 8-4 run after the game was tied at four in the first set and never trailed in that set. Amador Valley closed to 20-19 on a point by Aiden Husejnovic, but a kill by Foothill’s Kayan Vohra got the serve immediately back to his team, which led by at least two points the rest of the set.
In the last pivotal three-point run of the second set, Amador Valley’s Luke Melvin had a kill and a block for points before a block by Nick Nayak ended the set.
Amador Valley scored three straight points for a 7-3 advantage early in the third set and eventually led 20-15 on its way to a 25-23 third-set victory.
In the fourth set, an ace by Foothill’s Zach Seraj tied the score at six. But Amador Valley immediately went on a 5-1 run and led by at least three points the rest of the match.
“I’m just very happy that we did get the job done,” Clinton said. “We’ve put in a lot of work throughout the season to get us to this point.”
In addition to Clinton, Melvin and Nayak also had double-digit kill totals with 13 and 12 respectively. Melvin added five digs and Max Riter had three aces.
For Foothill, Vohra produced nine kills and Landen Meonske had eight service points, seven digs and 29 assists. Noah Mitzenmacher had a team-high 14 digs for the Falcons.