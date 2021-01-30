The Museum on Main in Pleasanton is preparing for its 14th annual Wines & Valentines fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 12, but because of the pandemic, instead of the traditional gala at Castlewood Country Club the event will be held virtually.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Wines & Valentines will still feature live and silent auctions, Fund-a-Need drive, and virtual games to support the museum’s programs. Those who live in the Tri-Vally area can also choose to pick up wine and dessert at the museum or have them delivered to their homes.
The Fund-A-Need campaign this year will focus on supporting children’s educational programs that are offered free or at low cost to members of the community.
The museum is partnering with Charity Works and PayBee, an online platform for making donations, to produce the fundraiser. Republic Urban Properties is this year’s Sweetheart Sponsor.
The cost to “attend” the fundraiser is $50 per person, or $75 per person for wine and dessert.
The silent auction this year will be open to all bidders, not just event attendees. Bids will be accepted from 6 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, through 6:45 p.m. the night of the fundraiser. The live auction will be held during the event and is only open to ticketed participants.
Items for both auctions are listed on the PayBee event page, which can also be accessed through the museum’s website, www.museumonmain.org. Tickets may also be purchased from PayBee via the museum website.
The museum is currently closed to the public due to the pandemic.