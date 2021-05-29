With a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit, Oakland A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty is bringing a national story home ... in the memory of his beloved mom.
Piscotty, a former Amador Valley High and Stanford star, lost his mom, Gretchen, in May 2018 to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the rare and fatal condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. She was 55.
Thus, when Major League Baseball rolls out its first annual “Lou Gehrig Day” on June 2, followed in September by an ALS Country Concert Series at three Bay Area venues hosted by the Piscotty family’s ALS CURE Project, to raise more awareness and funds, Stephen figures to be touched deeply and inspired greatly.
“We’re really excited about a lot of things,” Stephen Piscotty said. “Obviously, Lou Gehrig’s Day on June 2 is going to be a game changer for this phase and bring in tons and tons of awareness (about ALS).”
The country music concerts are at Deerfield Ranch Winery (north of Sonoma), on Sept. 10; Campos Family Vineyards (Byron), on Sept. 11; and Islanders Field in the River Islands community (Lathrop), on Sept. 12. Moreover, the ALS CURE Project, headed by Stephen’s dad, Mike, is hosting a golf tournament on June 7 at Orinda Country Club, which will feature at least 12 A’s players, including Stephen Piscotty.
Mike Piscotty, an IT project manager at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, launched the nonprofit ALS CURE Project with his three sons after Gretchen’s death, and has made it his mission to find a cure. The ALS CURE Project and the Livermore Lab Foundation led an international symposium of ALS researchers to create the first ‘Roadmap to Cure ALS’ in 2019. Organizations involved include Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Stanford, Sheffield University, Barrow Neurological Institute, UCSD, Northwestern, and UCSF Gladstone Institute.
“I made good on a promise to her to work towards a cure for ALS, so nobody would have to suffer my Gretchen’s fate,” Mike said.
Stephen Piscotty marvels at his dad’s drive.
“He’s taken something that was obviously a bit of a tragedy for our family, in losing my mom, and the way he has responded and set his mind and all of his energy toward finding a cure, it’s really special,” said Stephen, who lives in Danville. “We’re obviously in huge support of him. He’s the right man for the job in the sense that he’s so incredibly passionate.”
Always rooted in the Bay Area, Stephen Piscotty was raised in Livermore before his family relocated to Pleasanton when he was 13. He played travel ball with numerous elite teams, including the powerful Danville Hoots Baseball Club guided by Don Johns, site director of Islanders Field. Johns also coached Stephen’s two younger brothers, Austin and Nick, with the Hoots, and all three of the brothers’ teams advanced to the Connie Mack World Series. Austin went on to play baseball at Saint Mary’s College, and Nick pitched at Duke.
“The Piscotty family never missed anything,” Johns said. “They traveled, the grandfather traveled, and everybody traveled with the team. They’re a baseball family. Gretchen was always there, and Mike ... They had great kids. They each went on to the next level, and they would always come back and help. That doesn’t happen all the time.”
Stephen Piscotty, 30, a stalwart in the A’s outfield, says baseball was woven into his family. He has excelled at every level.
“Some of my fondest memories are with my brothers in the backyard just playing for hours and hours with tennis balls and little wooden bats,” Stephen recalled. “Those were just amazing times. Obviously, we would go off and play on our Little League teams and our travel ball teams like the Hoots ... It was in our DNA how much we loved the game.”
ALS is a devastating disease attacking the neuromuscular system of the body, slowly and systematically rendering a person paralyzed and struggling to breathe. The journey is particularly painful for families who watch their loved ones become trapped in their own bodies until they pass away. It can affect anyone at any time, and they have no biomarkers or cures.
Baseball is forever connected to ALS because of Gehrig, the New York Yankees’ Hall of Fame first baseman who died on June 2, 1941. Gehrig became a Yankees regular starter on June 2, 1925, hence the fitting date for “Lou Gehrig Day,” 80 years after his death.
Former Oakland A’s and Yankees great Jim “Catfish” Hunter, another Hall of Famer, also died from ALS in 1999 about a year after being diagnosed. Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham has lost six extended family members to the disease.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard and Piscotty have a bond that neither player wished they had. Hilliard’s father has been diagnosed with ALS and was still battling the disease in the spring. The two players had a brief meeting on March 4 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“You wish the circumstances were different and that you weren’t getting to know someone through that,” Piscotty told MLB.com at the time. "But it’s good for me, and hopefully for him, to share in some of the emotion.”
When the A’s face the Rockies on June 4-6, the ALS CURE Project will have a virtual silent auction. Radio celebrity Marty Lurie, who hosts Talkin’ Baseball on KNBR, doesn’t know Stephen Piscotty personally, but admires the strength of his character and his family’s resolve. He’s seen similar virtues in other baseball families battling ALS.
“These families are so strong that it doesn’t shock me when I hear that they do things like this,” Lurie said. “It’s incredible to see it ... You want to beat this disease, because when you see how it robs someone who apparently is in good health of everything that they could do, it breaks your heart.”
Interestingly, Piscotty’s family story and Gehrig are linked in an ironic way.
When Stephen was a freshman at Amador Valley, he was a good student, but struggled in English with writing papers and making speeches. His mom, who worked at Foothill High in Pleasanton at the time, helped him with a report. It was on Gehrig.
“That’s something that I look back on that was kind of ... interesting, but I don’t know how to describe those feelings,” Stephen Piscotty said.
Throughout his family’s personal ALS ordeal, Stephen Piscotty drew strength and inspiration from his extended baseball ‘family’ across the country, which includes the A’s and St. Louis Cardinals fans and organizations, Stanford, and many other communities. The Cardinals traded him to the A’s in late 2017, in large part so he could be near Gretchen and help with her care. She passed away about 16 months after being diagnosed.
“We’ve felt the love from our East Bay community, the A’s fan base, even the St. Louis Cardinals fans base,” Piscotty said. “That was definitely part of this whole journey that our family has been on and that was something that my mom felt when she was still alive and was very grateful for.”
Moreover, the moments the family had with Gretchen as she battled ALS were priceless.
“We have some very, very positive, special memories that we are able to look back on, which means the world,” Stephen Piscotty recalled, “After she passed, people reaching out and the connections and the relationships that we’ve made through the charity and this organization are really special and just impressive, really.”
The people that are helping (in the fight against ALS), and what they’re bringing to the table, they’re just so talented. I never would have met them,” he continued.
On June 2, the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day, MLB players, managers and coaches will wear a special uniform patch, with red “4-ALS” (Gehrig’s old number) wristbands, Additional ceremonies will take place at stadiums on a variety of dates.
For information on the ALS Country Concert series, visit: deerfieldranch.com, camposfamilyvineyards.com, or islandersfield.org/index.php.