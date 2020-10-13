The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Political Action Committee (BACPAC) recently announced its endorsements for the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees in the November 2020 election.
Upon careful review of the five candidates running for three open seats, the committee believes Steve Maher, Jamie Yee and Chong Wang are the best candidates to lead the school district through the many challenges that lay ahead.
Steve Maher and Jamie Yee bring years of experience and already have a strong and positive relationship with Superintendent David Haglund. This experience and relationship will be critical for success as the school board considers difficult decisions with bringing students back to the classroom and budget constraints.
The remaining three candidates were all well versed in the challenges facing the school district. The committee believes Chong Wang rose to the top primarily due to his experience serving on the Superintendent’s Budget Advisory Council and Citizen Bond Oversight Committee. His many years of work in the technology industry will also bring valuable insight to the district as they consider new technologies to connect with students, teachers and the community.
BACPAC wants to extend its thanks to all the candidates for their commitment to the school district by running for public office and for taking the time to participate in the interview process.
For more information about the chamber and Pleasanton 2025, visit www.pleasanton.org or call Steve Van Dorn at 925-846-5858, extension 204.