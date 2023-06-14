PLEASANTON — Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan hosted a Zoom interview with Dr. Heidi Roop, author of “The Climate Change Action Handbook,” in front of a live and virtual audience at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton, on June 8.
Prior to the discussion on how citizens can best address climate change and encourage their legislators to act, Bauer-Kahan updated constituents on her efforts in Sacramento as chair of the Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee.
“I’m in charge of all of California’s water,” she said, adding that when she first got the job, her mother asked her, “Who would want that?” Bauer-Kahan laughed, saying, “She’s right; it’s a really hard job.”
And according to Bauer-Kahan, it is one that is especially weighty, given that scientists are predicting there will be no more water in the Sierra in 24 years.
She acknowledged her son in the audience, and said, “I have three kids. Their future is really hanging in the balance. We have created a climate crisis, and we owe it to them to be a part of the solution. We can’t just let them inherit that crisis and fix it for us.”
Bauer-Kahan pointed out that while solutions to the climate crisis do involve policy in Washington, Sacramento and at the city council level, so do the choices citizens make every day. She went on to say that she is often asked how people can make a difference in their community.
“It’s a really hard question to answer,” Bauer-Kahan said. “It can feel overwhelming. That’s what makes Dr. Roop’s book so important.”
As the director of the University of Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership and assistant professor of Climate Science at the University of Minnesota, Roop shared her similar struggle to answer this oft-repeated question.
“Like most good scientists,” she said, “I had the doom and gloom down pat.”
She remembered feeling helpless at the end of talks.
“I’d see a lot of sad faces, and hands would go up asking the most important question, ‘But what can we do?’” Roop recalled.
For too long, the answers she and her peers in the climate space were giving fell flat, she admitted.
“They were important, but they weren’t an invitation for everyone to show up in the ways that they can,” she said. “Yes, as many of us as possible who can buy electric cars should, but there are not that many people poised to do that immediately.”
She used to say, “every action matters” – until she got called to task by an editor who challenged her to “tell the normal everyday person, who isn’t you thinking about climate change every day, what we can do.”
“The Climate Change Action Handbook” was the response to that, Roop said. The book offers bright graphic illustrations and highlights about 100 climate solutions – distilling complex topics from microplastics to bioenergy carbon capture/storage into clear actionable steps.
Roop said California researchers did the math and found that shortening delivery time windows of Amazon packages to one-hour or next-day deliveries can increase the emissions associated with a single package by over 180%.
“So, slow your shipping, and be ‘planful’ in your purchasing,” she urged the audience.
Bauer-Kahan noted that some of the recommendations from the book, like switching to front-load washers, induction ranges, heat pumps and even food kits for reduction of food waste, are all great but can be expensive. She asked about more cost-effective ways to contribute to climate action.
“It depends on who you are, where you live and how you do your purchasing,” said Dr Roop. “Food kits in deeply urbanized spaces can make sense. If you are going to the grocery store every day then, yes, it could be a good option. But it looks different for everyone.”
She said it’s more about looking for opportunities and levers for change.
“Some people have been really great about the use of public transport and riding bicycles,” Roop pointed out.
In terms of fast fashion, she said, “Consider buying less and opting to buy one thing instead of ten.”
She advised thinking about the impact those consumer behaviors are having. To that, Bauer-Kahan shared that she only buys consignment now, which has had a residual benefit of also being cost-effective. Bauer-Kahan said the book called out ways of being mindful and looking for opportunities to contribute, which can be as simple as doing all your errands at once and thinking about your patterns to reduce emissions. Bauer-Kahan reminded the audience to look to the government, especially in California, for rebates on pricier things like heat pumps, low-flow toilets, switching lawns out for drought-resistant plantings. Water district is the point of contact for the water changes, PG&E for electrical, she noted.
Another solution entitled “Look to the Ballot Box” was one Roop said she found surprising.
“I had no idea that 96.3% of elected officials in the country are elected at the local level. More often than not, we are focusing our energy, effort, angst and anger on that 0.1% who are working at the federal level,” Roop said. “Certainly, those individuals have power and authority and manage significant resources, but we also have myriad local leaders who are making decisions day in and day out on how to spend those resources.”
Bauer-Kahan underscored the point, saying just last week she voted on 600 bills.
“You know I’m a climate champion, and I have an incredible team who help me do that,” Bauer-Kahan added. She explained that the counterbalance to the special interest groups in Sacramento is more people engaging with their state legislators. “If 100 of you called, that’s a lot. That tells us people are paying attention to this bill, when 100 people call.”
Later in the talk, Bauer-Kahan segued to questions from the audience.
Roop responded to one individual who asked what made her believe her book was needed at this time.
“The climate science community has been thinking we’ve been screaming from the rooftops, but we haven’t been doing it very effectively,” Roop said. “I felt, personally, like I wasn’t doing what was most needed, which was trying to connect more people to more solutions.”
Bauer-Kahan shared what she loved about the timeliness of the book, as someone who talks to a lot of teens and to whom climate comes up every time.
“As the mom of a teen, I know this is what keeps them up at night,” she added. “And I know what is going to help them is to believe they are part of the solution. Some of the youngest on my staff are the most hopeful as it relates to climate, and I love that. They see that we are going to adapt and mitigate. We’re going to get there, and we’re doing the work every day.”