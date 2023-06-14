Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

 Jeff Walters

PLEASANTON — Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan hosted a Zoom interview with Dr. Heidi Roop, author of “The Climate Change Action Handbook,” in front of a live and virtual audience at Congregation Beth Emek in Pleasanton, on June 8.

Prior to the discussion on how citizens can best address climate change and encourage their legislators to act, Bauer-Kahan updated constituents on her efforts in Sacramento as chair of the Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee.