Gus, the iconic equine statue that stood in front of Christesen’s for decades, has trotted down the street to guard the doors of the Pleasanton Museum on Main.
Gus graced the front of the western wear store for more than 40 years, welcoming customers and posing in the background of selfies. When word spread the already struggling Christesen’s was pushed over the edge by pandemic-induced restrictions, residents reached out to give him a new home.
“Hundreds of people in Pleasanton came in and told their stories about growing up in Pleasanton and shopping here as kids, because it’s been in town for 90 plus years,” said owner Rory Janes. “A few wanted to purchase the horse, some because they thought it would be nice to carry on the tradition, others because they thought they’d put it in the backyard and have fun with it. We thought it would be great to keep him where he’s always been, so we contacted the museum, and they were willing, so it worked out.”
The Pleasanton Museum on Main is just 200 feet from the doors of Christesen’s, so Gus the Horse won’t be moving far. He was delivered earlier this month, along with his turnout blanket and Christmas togs. Ken MacLennan, curator of the museum, said he and his staff were happy to welcome Gus to their establishment.
“We are very excited,” said MacLennan. “It’s fun to have him. He’s very easy to care for, doesn’t eat much, stays where he’s put. He really doesn’t weigh a lot – one person can move him, because he’s on a platform with casters on the bottom. So, we wheel him out in the morning and back in at night. He’s very low maintenance.”
MacLennan added passersby have been happy to see him and Gus is once again featuring in photos with smiling faces.
Gus was not the only gift Janes made to the museum – he also donated several framed photos, plaques and newspaper articles from Christesen’s, showing the business’s longevity and history. It was originally opened 92 years ago by Pete Christesen, and Janes’ father purchased the business in the 1960s without changing the name. Janes purchased it and the Livermore location – named Baughman’s – from his father. Baughman’s will continue to operate.
“There is one photo from a newspaper back in the old days and it shows my mother and father when they had just purchased the business from Pete Christensen’s widow,” Janes said. “There’s photos like that and a variety of things that will go with the horse to be displayed.”
That wasn’t all Janes sent down. While cleaning out his inventory, Janes and his staff came upon a box of bills, receipts and advertisements from the furniture business that used to occupy part of the building.
“There was a cabinet in the basement of the southern building that used to be Pleasanton Furniture Store before Christesen bought it, and in the cabinet were boxes of documents on how the business was run,” said MacLennan. “So, Rory is giving us those … a lot of it is day-to-day business stuff, which is interesting. The thing that interested me most were a couple of handwritten receipts from the old movie theater to the furniture store for advertising space. I thought that was pretty cool.”
MacLennan said museum staff are still going through all the documents and look forward to gleaning what information they can from them.
The Pleasanton Museum on Main will host a welcoming party for Gus on March 26, details forthcoming. For more information on the museum, call 925-462-2766 or visit museumonmain.org.
Baughman’s Western Outfitters is located at 2029 First St. in Livermore. For more information, call 925-447-5767 or visit baughmans.com.