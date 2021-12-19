The Foothill High School girls’ basketball team was defeated by the Berkeley High Yellowjackets by a score of 39-38 on Dec. 6. The Falcons drop to 1-5 on the season.
The first quarter started off well for the Falcons. They completely shut out the Yellowjackets and did not allow them to score at all during the first quarter. The Falcons were able to get to the line and make open 3-pointers.
The Yellowjackets were finally able to score their first basket at the 6:23 mark in the second quarter. On the defensive side of the ball, the Yellowjackets were switching between a 2-3 and 1-2-2 zone. The adjustments looked to have worked as the Yellowjackets made a small run and ended the half only down 10.
Coming out of the second half, the Yellowjackets again made a switch on defense. They went into a full-court diamond press, which created a lot of turnovers for the Falcons.
Junior forward Kamara Snelgro was the x-factor in the Yellowjackets comeback. Seven of her 15 points came in the third quarter, including one 3-pointer. She also came up with four steals in the second half alone.
The Falcons had a 33-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. Turnovers along with allowing the yellowjackets to get offensive rebounds cost the Falcons down the stretch. The Yellowjackets took their first lead of the game with 2:50 left in the game.
The game went back and forth from then on. Falcons’ sophomore Riley Young hit both of her free throws with 1:07 left to take a 1-point lead. However, Snelgro hit the go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds left to seal the win for the Yellowjackets.
Young led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points. Grace Caraballo added 5 points.
The Falcons drop to 1-5 and will go on the road to face Castro Valley high on Dec. 16.