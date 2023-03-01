PLEASANTON – Newspapers across the nation dropped the popular comic strip “Dilbert” this week after its creator — Pleasanton resident Scott Adams — aired a racist rant on YouTube, declaring Black Americans to be a “hate group” and encouraging White people to “get the hell away” from them.
Adams’ distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU), followed suit by severing its relationship with the cartoonist, announcing the company’s vision and principles were no longer compatible.
“As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech. We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives,” AMU chairman Hugh Andrews and President Andy Sareyan said in a joint statement. “But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate. Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.”
In a 73-minute response posted on YouTube on Sunday, Adams defended himself, saying he had instantly lost 80% of his income and that audiences had taken his words out of context. Some 2,000 newspapers had carried the satirical comic strip about the workplace since it began in 1989.
“How many people are here to look at the train wreck?” Adams said during the video. “How many of you are from the media looking to get a new quote for your story?”
Publishers including the Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Washington Post, Cleveland Plain Dealer and the USA Today network of hundreds of Gannett newspapers dumped Dilbert over the weekend. The Bay Area News Group (BANG), which publishes the San Jose Mercury News and the East Bay Times, canceled the comic strip immediately, as did its affiliated Southern California News Group publications that include the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News.
“In the wake of controversial remarks by Dilbert artist Scott Adams, The Mercury News and East Bay Times will no longer carry the strip in our publications,” said Frank Pine, executive editor of the California newspapers. “We believe that communities are strengthened by embracing diversity and striving for unity as opposed to divisiveness and provocation. With these values in mind, we cannot continue to publish Adams’ work for our audience.”
Adams, who has a history of making controversial statements and did not introduce a Black character into his comic strip until last year, made his stunning remarks last week during his live-streamed YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”
During his talk, Adams commented on a Rasmussen Reports poll that asked if respondents agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.” The Anti-Defamation League said the phrase became popular about five years ago on the online forum 4Chan and was seized as a slogan by White supremacist groups.
Rasmussen said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the comment.
Adams responded, “Nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people, according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll. That’s a hate group, and I don’t want to have anything to do with it. And I would say, you know, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f— away. Get wherever you have to go. Just get away.”
Following a backlash, Adams posted another video explaining that he meant everyone should be treated individually without racism.
But he doubled down on his previous statement, saying “You should also avoid any group that doesn’t respect you.”
In his response Sunday, Adams said the media glommed onto the phrases “racist tirade” and “racist rant” in its stories about him but had not listened to his lengthy commentary to put his words into perspective. His comments, he said, were taken out of context.
“What was the context?” Adams asked. “The context is far too many Black Americans have a negative opinion of White Americans. And then in general, as life advice, you shouldn’t spend time with people who, you know, let’s say in a statistical sense, are going to have a negative opinion about you. It’s a bad life strategy. So how many of you got that context without watching the video?”
In addition to losing his newspaper income, Adams’ learned his publisher, Penguin Random House’s Portfolio, would no longer publish his book, “Reframe Your Brain.” The book was scheduled for release this September.
Over the years, Adams created controversy expressing his right-wing political views. In removing Dilbert from its pages, the Los Angeles Times pointed out that it had not run four of Adams’ Dilbert strips in the last nine months because they did not meet the publications’ standards.
“The comics pages should be a place where our readers can engage with societal issues, reflect on the human condition, and enjoy a few laughs,” the editors wrote in announcing their decision to delete Dilbert. “We intend to maintain that tradition in a way that is welcoming to all readers.”
In introducing “Dave the Black Engineer” in the comic strip last May, Adams Tweeted the comment, “Let’s see if the world is ready for this.”
In the strip, Dave said he “identified as White.”
“Dave will be featured all week,” Adams wrote. “So, if this one doesn’t get me cancelled, more chances to come.”
Although Adams found himself on the wrong side of the controversy, he did receive support from Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and Twitter.
Responding to criticism of Adams on the social media site, Musk tweeted that the media were racist against non-White people for a long time.
“Now they’re racist against Whites & Asians … Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America,” Musk wrote. “Maybe they can try not being racist.”