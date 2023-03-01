LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – Newspapers across the nation dropped the popular comic strip “Dilbert” this week after its creator — Pleasanton resident Scott Adams — aired a racist rant on YouTube, declaring Black Americans to be a “hate group” and encouraging White people to “get the hell away” from them.

Adams’ distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU), followed suit by severing its relationship with the cartoonist, announcing the company’s vision and principles were no longer compatible.