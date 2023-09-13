LOGO - City of Livermore

The City Council on Monday allocated $90,000 to Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI) to enable the non-profit organization to continue promoting city events including Independence Day fireworks, Farmers’ Markets and the Livermore Half Marathon.

The 5-0 vote that included several other routine items was part of a short council meeting that also formally added Dublin and Alameda County to a joint effort with Pleasanton and Livermore to help rebuild the Tri-Valley Haven Emergency Shelter in Livermore; and officially announced that public improvements adjacent to the MP Avance affordable housing project on First Street were completed.