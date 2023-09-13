The City Council on Monday allocated $90,000 to Livermore Downtown Inc. (LDI) to enable the non-profit organization to continue promoting city events including Independence Day fireworks, Farmers’ Markets and the Livermore Half Marathon.
The 5-0 vote that included several other routine items was part of a short council meeting that also formally added Dublin and Alameda County to a joint effort with Pleasanton and Livermore to help rebuild the Tri-Valley Haven Emergency Shelter in Livermore; and officially announced that public improvements adjacent to the MP Avance affordable housing project on First Street were completed.
Speaking to the council, LDI executive director Ruby Lopez-Villarreal said the funding would help the organization continue to strengthen the downtown business center. LDI works to promote economic growth, preserve history, and attract tourists and residents to the city’s core, The city has helped fund LDI since 1986.
“Vital partnerships such as the one with the City of Livermore are what helps to make our shared vision a reality,” Lopez-Villareal said.
According to its annual report, during fiscal year 2022-23, LDI supported the year-round Sunday and seasonal Thursday evening farmers markets; Kidz Town Halloween Hay Day; the Livermore Valley Made pop-up market; Witches Night Out-Moonlight Shopping and Dining; the Earlier than the Bird pajama shopping event; Holiday Village in the Park; the Home for the Holidays Parade; the half-marathon, the Downtown Street Fest and Kindness Campaign and July 4 fireworks.
The organization also disseminated information about downtown construction; outdoor dining policies and sound ordinances; and rules for selling alcohol. In the coming year, LDI plans to educate downtown business owners about the city’s Climate Action Plan, and continue to promote the arts and tourism efforts. The annual report showed downtown gained seven new businesses last year and 44 new jobs.
Council Member Evan Branning thanked LDI for “the breadth of what they are doing.”
“This investment of $90,000 is honestly less than we should be putting into LDI,” Branning said. “I think for every dollar we spend, we’re getting much more than that back as a community. I see LDI as a tremendous investment for all of us.”
In other action, the council said MP Avance Associates had completed the public improvements it was required to make when it received approval in 2020 to build 45 residential rental units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at 4260 First Street. The agreement included a traffic signal and median, new sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
MidPen Housing spokeswoman Lyn Hikida said a grand opening was held in May and residents have moved in. The housing complex provides access to transit, medical appointments and jobs, as well as grocery stores, pharmacies, the library and shopping.
The council also approved a resolution to add Dublin and Alameda County to an agreement to help rebuild the Tri-Valley Haven shelter, which is in disrepair. The shelter at an undisclosed location in Livermore, currently is providing 16 beds on-site and has had to rent another facility to add 14 beds because of the shelter’s condition. Tri-Valley Haven assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness.
In April, Pleasanton allocated $250,000 and Livermore approved $484,000 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants for the project. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors authorized $2 million in June, and the Dublin City Council approved $240,205 on Sept. 5.
Tri-Valley Haven officials told The Independent recently that they had raised $4.5 million toward the new project, which is estimated to cost $6.5 million.
The resolution for the cities to work jointly on the project makes Livermore the lead agency on obtaining an environmental review for the project. The three cities will share the cost of the $20,000 report. Although located in Livermore, the shelter serves residents from the three cities.