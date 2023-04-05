PLEASANTON — A plan to build 360 rental apartments at the Stoneridge Shopping Center received city council approval on March 21 after staff allayed concerns about how the project would fit into the former mall’s wider housing plans.
The project, brought forth by the Simon Property Group, proposed a 5.5-story building in place of the 800-space parking lot currently between Macy’s and the former Sears building.
“We need to remember that this was chartered to be a 486-unit project, and now we’re down to 360 ... you wanted to fit within Pleasanton,” said Mayor Karla Brown, referring to the iteration of the project which began in 2019.
The council voted unanimously to find a previous supplemental environmental impact report adequate for the project, to find the project consistent with the city’s general plan and zoning, to find requested standards and design exceptions legal and to approve an affordable-housing agreement associated with the project.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch, who served on the planning commission before he was elected to the council, said, “I have seen this project a few times in my past, and to me, it’s a much more attractive design than what we had seen in prior renditions.” He specifically called out the larger setbacks, deeper affordability and improved parking of the current version.
The new building — consisting of 29 studio, 173 one-bedroom, 131 two-bedroom and 27 three-bedroom units — will wrap around an internal five-level parking structure and provide common amenities, including a swimming pool, playgrounds and a rooftop deck. Of the 360 total units, the project will provide 58 affordable units, above the minimum 36 affordable units mandated by the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance requirement.
A range of building materials, ranging from metal panel to stucco to brick, highlighted by glass-railing balconies at one corner, will help complete the contemporary design, said project Architect Jessica Musick of KTGY, the firm working with the Simon Property Group.
Because the city received the project’s application prior to the adoption of its latest objective design standards and the Stoneridge Framework, the city could not hold the project accountable to either set of standards. The disparity raised some concerns during planning commission review in February, when the commission asked staff to search for areas where this project might conflict with other future mall housing projects, which will be subject to the new standards.
The Framework, a plan intended to orchestrate housing development among the mall’s multiple owners, was adopted by the City Council in January, along with an update to the city’s objective design standards.
But the Simon Group project needed only to conform to the city’s 2012 Housing Site Development Standards and Design Guidelines.
“The question that was asked (by the planning commission) was, ‘Does approving this project get in the way of accomplishing what we set out to do as part of the Framework effort?’” said Community Development Director Ellen Clark. “And the answer, in staff’s evaluation, was ‘no.’”
The project, continued Clark, still allows for the Framework’s overarching goals, such as a right-of-way for a multi-use path, a pedestrian scale and feel, and a connected neighborhood with gathering spaces.