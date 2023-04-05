LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — A plan to build 360 rental apartments at the Stoneridge Shopping Center received city council approval on March 21 after staff allayed concerns about how the project would fit into the former mall’s wider housing plans.

The project, brought forth by the Simon Property Group, proposed a 5.5-story building in place of the 800-space parking lot currently between Macy’s and the former Sears building.