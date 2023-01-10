PLEASANTON — A streamlined review process for some of the city’s housing projects may risk turning public hearings into exercises in frustration, according to the city council at its Dec. 20, 2022, meeting.
As the city nears the end of its Housing Element update, a process that began in March 2021, its professional services team, Lisa Wise Consulting, recommended that the city introduce a separate Planned Unit Development review process for sites included in the Housing Element inventory.
The recommendation came in response to concerns from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which ultimately approves Housing Elements across the state, that Pleasanton’s existing PUD process may introduce time and cost to the development process.
Council concerns stemmed from the public hearings included in the process, as the city will have little leeway to take action on community feedback.
“Denial (of inventory projects) can only be based on failure to conform to the (city’s) objective design standards or other zoning standards that are applicable,” said Community Development Director Ellen Clark.
The council voted unanimously for city staff to revisit just how much transparency is warranted by standards-based decisions.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch, who recalled episodes from his time on the planning commission when the law required approvals despite public grievances against projects, worried the new PUD process would create a similar situation.
“This is setting up our planning commission to have a hearing about something that the basis of denial is so narrowly allowed that, I think, we possibly can be undermining trust in government,” he said.
Councilmembers Jeff Nibert and Valerie Arkin likened the imposed rules to the Housing Element process in general.
“The state is telling us we have to zone for this housing and people come and say ‘don’t zone,’” said Arkin, referring to the fact that the council often can’t accommodate public input.
Pleasanton’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) assignment requires that the city zone for 5,965 new housing units in the coming 2023 to 2031 housing cycle.
While city staff previously considered a list of 24 possible housing sites, yielding a surplus of 1,488 housing units over the 5,965, they are now in the process of paring down that list, and recommended that the city council reduce the inventory to 17 sites with a 238-unit surplus.
Councilmember Julie Testa argued for as few sites as possible in the inventory.
“We should have zero buffer because we know that there’s already so much triple buffer built into the whole Housing Element,” she said, referring to the state Density Bonus Law and the city’s use of conservative densities in its projections.
Other councilmembers, however, agreed with staff and its consultants that some buffer was prudent in the interest of HCD approval.
The council voted unanimously to add back in the St. Augustine site and its 19 assumed housing units in the inventory, and to adjust the densities of the Pleasanton Unified School District sites on both First Street and Vineyard Avenue to 12 and 4 units per acre, respectively, bringing the final unit surplus to 238 over the required 5,965 units.
The draft Housing Element will return to city council this month for planned adoption before the state’s Jan. 31 deadline.