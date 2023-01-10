LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — A streamlined review process for some of the city’s housing projects may risk turning public hearings into exercises in frustration, according to the city council at its Dec. 20, 2022, meeting.

As the city nears the end of its Housing Element update, a process that began in March 2021, its professional services team, Lisa Wise Consulting, recommended that the city introduce a separate Planned Unit Development review process for sites included in the Housing Element inventory.