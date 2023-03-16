The City of Pleasanton is preparing its two-year budget for fiscal years 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025.
The budget is a plan for how the city will spend money and reflects operational needs, strategic goals, and the values and priorities of the city council and community.
This year, the city is expanding its community engagement efforts in the budget process to create more opportunities for public input. There will be a number of ways to get involved beyond attending council meetings including surveys, community meetings, and in-person events. The city's budget should reflect what residents and businesses need. To help shape the city’s budget:
Take this short survey to share priorities for the City’s two-year budget.
Attend the Virtual Community Budget Meeting on Thursday, March 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to share budget questions and priorities live. RSVP here.
Look for the city’s table at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to learn more and give feedback on the city’s budget and strategic plan.
The city is also transitioning from a two-year work plan to a five-year strategic planning process to identify longer-term goals and priorities. The Strategic Plan will create a vision for the future and guide the design and implementation of projects and programs that reflect the community's values, needs, and priorities. Like the budget process, inclusive community engagement will be essential to ensure the Strategic Plan represents the diverse perspectives of the community.
Learn more about the City of Pleasanton’s budget process and how to get involved at PleasantonBudget.com.