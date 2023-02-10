The Go Green Initiative (GGI) and the City of Pleasanton are partnering to provide a community education series centered on helping community members to comply with SB1383, reduce waste, save money, and create a more sustainable city.
Pleasanton residents may participate in five events, including two waste reduction and SB1383 workshops and three one-hour tours of the Pleasanton Material Recovery Facility. All events are free and hosted by Amador and Foothill high school students who are a part of the Local Leaders of the 21st Century, a GGI-funded program that empowers high schoolers to become civically engaged and take climate action. Last year, GGI Local Leaders were responsible for making and screening the documentary “Hometown Water: The Lifeline of Pleasanton.”