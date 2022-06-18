The City of Pleasanton and Pleasanton Police Department are excited to welcome Officer Rob Gallinatti.
Gallinatti joins the community after nine years with the Oakland Police Department. His previous experience with Oakland includes promotion to sergeant, serving as a field training officer, and working as a community resource officer. Gallinatti has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.
“I was drawn to Pleasanton because of its small-town charm and diversity,” said Gallinatti, “As part of the department, I’m excited to engage with community members and provide quality service.”
The Pleasanton Police Department is actively hiring new officers, including laterals. For more information, call 925-931-5210, or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @pleasantonpd.