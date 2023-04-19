PLEASANTON — The city began taking a second look last week at the objective design standards that will be added to the Housing Element to govern development projects.
Recent state legislation, in response to the California housing crisis, has emphasized streamlined development reviews in lieu of local discretion in an effort to produce more housing, according to a city staff report. Residential developers, therefore, will have the option to forgo traditional reviews by the city if their projects conform to the city’s objective standards.
“The role of objective design standards, in essence, serves to substitute for the planned-unit development process,” explained Andrew Faulkner of design firm Van Meter Williams Pollack at the April 12 Pleasanton Planning Commission meeting. “It’s a big departure from a discretionary review.”
The planning commission unanimously recommended that the city council adopt a set of fine-tuning changes to the city’s objective design standards, including requirements to minimize cut-through traffic through adjacent neighborhoods, to limit the area of upper-level stories to 75% of the ground floor and to recess garage entrances behind the fronts of houses.
While Pleasanton adopted its current set of objective design standards on Jan. 26, it did so during a rush to self-certify its Sixth-Cycle Housing Element before the state’s Jan. 31 deadline. The Housing Element guides development in the city through 2031 with programs, policies and a list of 18 sites rezoned for housing.
“There was a flurry of activity this past December and January, which resulted in the adoption of the objective design standards and since then, we’ve essentially been in clean-up mode,” said Faulkner. “There were some things that were, unfortunately, not quite coordinated.”
Last fall, Pleasanton received its first Senate Bill 35 application for a project at 4884 Harrison St., which proposed a five-story building with 46 residential units next to one- and two-story houses close to downtown. The state law, along with the project’s conformance to objective design standards, allowed the application to circumvent public hearings and city reviews.
Community Development Director Ellen Clark said the project prompted, in part, another look at the city’s objective standards.
“We were like, ‘Oh my goodness, we really should try and beef up our standards,’” said Clark.
In addition to the recommendation to the city council, the commission also asked staff to revisit a 65-foot building height maximum for projects with more than 30 dwelling units per acre currently in the standards.
“There aren’t a whole lot of places around Pleasanton where I feel that 65 feet is appropriate,” said Commissioner Ken Morgan, who went on to suggest a lower limit for projects in the 30 to 45 units per acre range.
The standard limits buildings to 30 feet high for projects up to 14 units per acre, and 36 feet high for projects up to 29 units per acre.
Rick Williams, of Van Meter, Williams, Pollack, explained that while the intent of the higher limit was to allow for tiered buildings with taller upper floors set back from their lower floors, the height limit does not often come into play, as the parking requirements set by the standards limit building sizes before height does.
“We find that many cities that want to encourage development … always raise the height limit and then they’re surprised they don’t get taller buildings,” continued Williams.
The proposed design standards changes will apply to the 18 sites singled out by the city’s latest housing element, as well as carryover sites from its fourth and fifth cycle housing elements, if approved.