PLEASANTON — The city began taking a second look last week at the objective design standards that will be added to the Housing Element to govern development projects.

Recent state legislation, in response to the California housing crisis, has emphasized streamlined development reviews in lieu of local discretion in an effort to produce more housing, according to a city staff report. Residential developers, therefore, will have the option to forgo traditional reviews by the city if their projects conform to the city’s objective standards.