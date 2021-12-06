Lauren Asarnow, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, will discuss the role of sleep in the prevention and treatment of mental and physical illnesses in children and adolescents during an online seminar, Tuesday, Dec. 7, sponsored by the Alan Wu Foundation.
The hour-long Zoom-based seminar, “Sleep in Adolescents: An Early and Potentially Modifiable Warning Sign,” begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation was created by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu in memory of their son, who committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 15.
To register and receive the Zoom meeting link, visit alanhufoundation.org. The Mental Health Association for Chinese Communities, mhacc-usa.org, will also provide Chinese translation during the seminar.