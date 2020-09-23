The City of Pleasanton’s original Climate Action Plan (CAP), adopted in 2012, outlined a variety of local actions to help reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhance environmental sustainability, and prepare for climate change.
With the original Climate Action Plan’s horizon year through 2020, the city council identified as a priority in its 2019 to 2020 Work Plan the development of an updated plan known as CAP 2.0. The CAP 2.0 will continue to focus on local actions to increase community resiliency, respond to the impacts of climate change, and meet current statewide GHG emission reduction targets established in California.
Additionally, the city wants to hear from residents to integrate community visions and priorities into the next Climate Action Plan 2.0. Please share your thoughts and take the Climate Action 2.0 Survey at https://bit.ly/3hLtD3S.