Rebecca Makkai is the rare writer who can do it all, reinventing herself with each new book. That extraordinary range has solidified her as one of the cleverest and most imaginative writers working today.
Her last novel, “THE GREAT BELIEVERS,” was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award; winner of the ALA Carnegie Medal, the Stonewall Book Award, the Clark Prize, and the LA Times Book Prize; named one of the New York Times’ Ten Best Books of 2018; and praised as “absorbing and emotionally riveting” (New York Times Book Review), “compulsively readable” (San Francisco Chronicle), and “a vivid, passionate, heart-wrenching story” (Wall Street Journal). Her other books are the novels “The Borrower” and “The Hundred-Year House,” and the collection “Music for Wartime.”