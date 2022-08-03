PLEASANTON – During its July 27 regular meeting, the planning commission worked to balance the need for more accessibility features in new homes against the cost of construction.
The unanimous recommendation that the city council adopt ordinance changes requiring extra design features for those with disabilities, comes at a time when the city is already struggling to provide more housing. Although the California Building Code includes design standards from the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, in April, the city became interested in further enhancing accessibility and universal design through features such as roll-in showers, wider hallways and step-free entries.
According to the 2020 census, 7.5% of Pleasanton residents have some form of disability.
“There was a project that was built a few years ago, and a disabled resident moved into one of the units and just had a really hard time working with the developer to make sure that the unit met her particular needs,” said Community Development Director Ellen Clark. “Staff was asked, can we do anything to improve what we’re asking (of) developers upfront to make sure these (items) are built in?”
Assembly Bill 2787, which the state adopted in 2002, allowed the State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to create a Model Universal Design Ordinance that local jurisdictions could adopt — or one ‘substantially similar’ to the model — in the interest of expanding accessibility requirements.
Pleasanton’s draft ordinance therefore largely aligns with the HCD model, requiring features, such as accessible entries, routes and kitchen sink controls. It would apply to new housing projects of ten or more single-family, duplex or triplex units, excluding custom homes. According to the staff report, the city asked that the ordinance mandate ‘generally desirable features, within a unit, irrespective of whether occupied by a person of disability or not.’
However, with work from the city’s draft Housing Element Plan fresh on their minds, the commission took care before adding additional hurdles to housing development.
“We have spent weeks of our lives working on trying to get more housing into this community,” said Chair Brandon Pace. “And so I feel like, adding more burden in these details, while important, makes it harder on the city.”
Last month, the council agreed to submit its draft Housing Element Plan to guide the city’s housing development through 2031. The draft responded to a state mandate requiring the city to make available sites for 5,965 housing units, roughly triple the target of the previous eight-year cycle.
In addition to the added construction costs of adhering to the new ordinance, Commissioner Nancy Allen also worried about the overhead of reversing design features that residents did not want in the first place, but were built because the ordinance required them.
“I don’t want to see all these buyers coming to the city to have this taken out,” she said. “It’s a cost for the developer and the city, and it’s a mess.”
Commissioner Matt Gaidos added, “How often do the developers actually know the person who is ... going to live there before they build this?”
To that end, the commission changed some of the ordinance’s requirements, such as roll-in showers and bathtub grab bars, to be required to be offered by the developer, but not necessarily included. Along with the planning commission’s recommendation, staff will present the draft ordinance to the city council for their approval.