PLEASANTON – During its July 27 regular meeting, the planning commission worked to balance the need for more accessibility features in new homes against the cost of construction.

The unanimous recommendation that the city council adopt ordinance changes requiring extra design features for those with disabilities, comes at a time when the city is already struggling to provide more housing. Although the California Building Code includes design standards from the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, in April, the city became interested in further enhancing accessibility and universal design through features such as roll-in showers, wider hallways and step-free entries.