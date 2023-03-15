PLEASANTON — As part of the city’s interim process for setting council priorities, the planning commission reviewed the draft council priorities for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year at its March 8 meeting.
“It feels very thorough, and I’m excited to see the wide-aperture approach to thinking about the opportunities for the city and to get holistic feedback,” said Commission Chair Brandon Pace.
Pleasanton’s first citywide strategic plan, currently in development, will operate with a five-year cadence versus the traditional two-year plan, and better reflect the themes and goals of the city, according to the staff report.
“Our old process, while it served us well for over 17 years, we do think it set some expectations with the community that once an item got put on the work plan, it would get done, and wholly completed in that two-year timeframe,” said Assistant City Manager Pamela Ott. “And that wasn’t always the case.”
Previously, the city council also added projects to the priority list as they arose in discussion and, as a result, the list suffered from insufficient fiscal analysis and consideration, continued the report.
“Additionally, by starting project requests, the city council has not had the opportunity to consider requests in the context of longer-term policy goals,” the report stated.
The commission unanimously recommended that the city council approve a priorities list of 11 projects totaling $2.6 million.
While the city has already allocated funding for the majority of these projects, including $1.3 million to update its water and sewer master plans, staff expects that projects for pesticide management, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, homelessness and affordable housing fees will require an additional $325,000 from the city’s General Fund.
The list also included the city’s water supply alternatives investigation; diversity, equity and inclusion plan; and human services needs assessment; totaling $760,000 of already allocated funds.
And Pleasanton’s Water Enterprise fund will need to contribute an additional $180,000 to update the city’s utility rates and connection fees.
Ott also looked forward to incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion principles in the new plan.
“We want to make sure that we are hearing from all the members of our community: those who’ve engaged with us before and those who have not been engaged with us before,” said Ott. “By making sure we hear those voices, the effort would be, ‘Does the plan that we put together reflect who we are as a community?’”
Prior to the strategic plan’s council adoption this fall, the city will hold two pop-up meetings, eight focus groups and town halls in April and May to gather community feedback. Two strategic planning workshops will follow this summer.