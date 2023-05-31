LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — The benefits of gardening will extend beyond fresh kale and tomatoes at the upcoming community garden in south Pleasanton. The garden will provide water-conservation education to residents, while also playing a key role in the city’s effort to reduce greenhouse gasses (GHGs).

On May 22, Mayor Karla Brown cut a ceremonial garland of wildflowers at the future garden site at 550 Laguna Creek Lane to kick off the next phase of the Pleasanton Community Farm project, which will include a Master Gardener demonstration garden and plots available to residents for rent.