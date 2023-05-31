PLEASANTON — The benefits of gardening will extend beyond fresh kale and tomatoes at the upcoming community garden in south Pleasanton. The garden will provide water-conservation education to residents, while also playing a key role in the city’s effort to reduce greenhouse gasses (GHGs).
On May 22, Mayor Karla Brown cut a ceremonial garland of wildflowers at the future garden site at 550 Laguna Creek Lane to kick off the next phase of the Pleasanton Community Farm project, which will include a Master Gardener demonstration garden and plots available to residents for rent.
“This site demonstrates the city’s and our Master Gardeners’ shared passion for sustainability, connection (and) nurturing of our environment,” said Brown at the event. “And I’m excited to say (it) allows us to continue to grow and thrive here in the City of Pleasanton.”
The Master Gardener Program (MGP) began in 1980 at the University of California and has provided “research-based information about home horticulture and pest management to the public” since then, according to the MGP website.
The Alameda County Master Gardeners, with the help of a seed donation from the Seeds for Bees project, sowed nearly an acre of cover crop in the spring of 2022 to prepare for the garden project. Beyond the garden patches and demonstration garden, the Community Farm will offer a learning center, row-crop area, vineyard and orchard, although the city has not yet allocated funding for these later phases, according to the Pleasanton Community Farm Master Plan.
“This is a big project, as you can see,” said MGP Coordinator Dawn Kooyumjian. “It’s taken a long time to get to this point ... However, where do you start? You start with the soil.”
The cover crops, including bell beans, peas, and a mix of wildflowers, have deep roots to help open the soil, allowing air and water to flow more easily into the ground.
The garden will “demonstrate best practices and all things that are in the Master Gardener mission,” said Kooyumjian. “It’s going to be some place where you can go see, ‘Oh, it’s the time of the year when I should be planting kale.’”
Following completion of the demonstration garden, the park will offer garden patches for rent by residents, similar to the program currently in place at Val Vista Park.
“Local food production is going to be a nice outcome, but it’s really about training people about how to do all of this themselves,” said City Manager Gerry Beaudin. “The community garden creates a learning environment. We get to use some public lands that create a spot for people to come, do a lot of good things when they go back home or to their business, or other places in the community.”
Last week’s event also marked the opening of the city’s first free compost hub, now located adjacent to the garden parking.
Regulations set forth in Senate Bill 1383, the compost and recycling law, went into effect at the start of 2022. In an effort to keep organic waste outside of landfills — where they produce GHGs 84 times more potent than if they decomposed in the open air — the law requires jurisdictions to both collect a certain quota of organic waste and to make use of the decomposition end products.
The city, while excited to distribute free compost to residents, will also spread the material at city parks and procure renewable natural gas to meet its consumption quotas, said Assistant to the City Manager Becky Hopkins.
Combustion of renewable natural gas, which includes methane produced from the decomposition of organic waste, releases carbon recently pulled out of the atmosphere by plants, and therefore exerts less climate-change effects than combustion of fossilized natural gas.
MGP is currently working with the city engineer to mark off the area for a fence to keep out pests, said Master Gardener Lou Astbury. He expects development of the fence and subsequent demonstration garden to begin soon.