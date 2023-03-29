Water Drop Wet Splash Samadej Tauses Unsplash.jpg

PLEASANTON – While per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals, have begun to see national-level regulations, a grassroots effort in Pleasanton now strives to address Tri-Valley contamination.

Pleasanton resident Jill Buck submitted her own blood and tap water for laboratory testing in order to learn more about the exposure of citizens to contaminated water. Buck is the founder of the Pleasanton-based Go Green Initiative, a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from environmental harm. She also hosts the Go Green Radio program.