PLEASANTON – While per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals, have begun to see national-level regulations, a grassroots effort in Pleasanton now strives to address Tri-Valley contamination.
Pleasanton resident Jill Buck submitted her own blood and tap water for laboratory testing in order to learn more about the exposure of citizens to contaminated water. Buck is the founder of the Pleasanton-based Go Green Initiative, a nonprofit organization that works to protect children from environmental harm. She also hosts the Go Green Radio program.
“I just feel like people need actionable information, especially for our most vulnerable little residents,” said Buck, who has continued to drink unfiltered Pleasanton tap water despite reports of PFAS contamination in the Tri-Valley aquifer. “I’ve always been kind of a tap-water activist. I feel like we can afford to have safe, clean water. And everybody should have it, not just people who can afford consumable filters or expensive home reverse osmosis systems.”
The Environmental Protection Agency released on March 14 a proposal for the first-ever national drinking water standard for six PFAS that would require monitoring, notification and PFAS reduction, if finalized. The standard echoes California PFAS water regulations that have been in place since 2018.
PFAS testing ordered by the California State Water Resources Control Board revealed in 2019 perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) levels high enough for the city to place one of its three groundwater wells on standby that year. And moving state targets for perfluorohexane sulfonate (PFHxS) brought the city’s remaining wells offline last November.
Buck’s tap water, tested in early December 2022 and at the time supplied wholly by regional water provider Zone 7, exceeded state notification levels for both PFHxS and PFOS — two of the more common and studied PFAS. Buck’s blood levels of PFHxS, a PFAS that exceeded state response levels in some Zone 7 wells, came in higher than the nation’s 95th percentile.
“PFHxS and PFOS have not been detected in Zone 7’s treated surface water supplies,” said Zone 7 Assistant General Manager Heath McMahon. “Groundwater production wells in service are either below the response levels or are treated to levels below the response levels prior to entry into the distribution system. Some customers, particularly those receiving a high percentage of groundwater, may receive water above the notification levels but below the response levels for PFHxS and PFOS. The ratio of surface water to groundwater varies depending upon the season, hydrologic conditions, and customer’s location in the Tri-Valley.”
Notification levels “represent the concentration level of a contaminant in drinking water that does not pose a significant health risk but warrants notification,” according to the State Water Resources Control Board. Response levels, set higher than notification levels, recommend that providers either take a water source out of service or treat the water to below response levels.
Scott Bartell, professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of California (UC), Irvine, has been researching the effects and routes of human PFAS exposure for about 20 years, and explained how a lack of manufacturer disclosures has hampered attempts to understand where the PFAS came from in the first place.
“There’s not good data because there’s no laws really mandating manufacturers to disclose that information,” said Bartell. “And so most of what we know is from a handful of environmental groups or researchers at universities kind of testing products, or by asking people about their use of these kinds of products, or their diets, and then comparing that to their blood PFAS measurements.”
Buck envisions a citywide study that would collect water, blood and environmental data from 40 households distributed across Pleasanton to glean insight into the Tri-Valley’s PFAS problems and also to contribute to the larger body of research on the causes and effects of the chemicals in our bodies.
While Bartell and fellow researchers at UC Irvine have already agreed to help analyze and interpret results from the Pleasanton study, Buck has not yet found a funding source for the tests, which will cost about $28,000.
Widely used in manufacturing for several decades, the PFAS family of some several thousand synthetic chemicals have been favored by manufacturers for their resistance to water, heat and oil. Household items such as nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing and food packaging have all used PFAS.
In addition to groundwater, Bartell has identified human-exposure routes through seafood because of their ability to accumulate the sulfonates, and through carpeting that contains PFAS for stain-resistant properties.
Adverse health effects include some cancers, most notably kidney cancer, continued Bartell. PFAS have also been linked with reduced immune function, especially in children.
“For a variety of types of vaccines, there seems to be this sort of immune suppression where vaccines don’t work as well in the kids with the higher PFAS levels,” said Bartell.
Bartell also collaborated with the National Academy of Sciences to provide guidance to clinicians on how to handle PFAS concerns, which, at this stage, amount to increased screenings based on the severity of PFAS blood concentrations. These procedures range from cholesterol screenings at the lower end of the range and more intensive cancer screenings at the higher end.