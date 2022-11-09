PLEASANTON – The city will soon gain insight into just how much it supports a culture of equity through a new program centered around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
The new DEI program – approved by the council on Nov. 1 – seeks to uncover the city’s DEI needs and prescribe ways to address them, Pleasanton Director of Human Resources Veronica Thomas explained.
Mayor Karla Brown said the program will serve as a test to “make sure that we are what we think we are and uncover things that we need to fix, or hopefully pat ourselves on the back for some of the things we’re doing right as well.”
The City of Pleasanton has entered into an agreement with Florida-based consulting firm MGT of America Consulting, LLC to conduct a demographic study and to develop and implement the city’s DEI program. The city expects the agreement to run through June 2024.
MGT Vice President Lamont Browne said, “There’s a lot of research that demonstrates that companies and organizations that have diversity in their staff, diversity in their leadership, as well as a culture of inclusion and a culture of belonging – there’s a significant positive impact of that.”
The firm has 48 years of experience and has conducted over 220 DEI studies since 1990 for cities, counties, school districts, higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations, according to the staff report.
The agreement caps program spending at $224,500 over the next two fiscal years, including $42,000 specifically for DEI expenses related to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, which will be shared equally between the two cities.
When Councilmember Julie Testa questioned how the new program will differ from previous diversity training completed by the city in June 2021 — and later by the fire department this August — Thomas, the city’s HR director, explained that this program will evaluate the DEI city’s needs and make recommendations.
“Our plan is to work with MGT to build out the program so we can make a determination on how we best fulfill those needs,” she said.
City Manager Gerry Beudin also offered a community-level perspective.
“We see our community changing rapidly around us in terms of demographics, and we just want to be best positioned to provide high-quality services, look at our policies, programs, facilities and make sure we’re able to meet the needs of the community,” he said.
Depending on MGT’s recommendations, the city may create a new full-time DEI position beginning in August 2023.
“We anticipate we’ll need a position; we’re not sure at which level,” said Thomas.
Councilmember Kathy Narum closed with a thought on the role the city council plays in the city’s DEI.
“It starts with us at the top, that we really embrace this,” she said. “And hopefully our district elections that we were forced into will, at some point, cause the council to reflect a little more of the community.”