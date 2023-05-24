PLEASANTON — The city council, during its regular May 16 meeting, authorized the reinstatement of the Pleasanton’s contaminated city wells during peak-demand periods.
Although Zone 7, the region’s water wholesaler, currently supplies all of Pleasanton’s water, concerns about whether the connections between Zone 7 and Pleasanton can handle high summer demands have sent the city in search of ways to cover the supply shortfall created last November, when moving state health targets for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — also known as forever chemicals — caused the city to shut down its groundwater wells.
PFAS can cause health problems in people, such as immune-system suppression and some cancers, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
While the city hopes to avoid use of its wells through voluntary water conservation, the wells will come online if conservation fails.
“We are going to hit the conservation message as hard as we can over the coming months to make sure that folks know that we are doing our very best to create less stress on our water infrastructure during this period of time,” said City Manager Gerry Beaudin.
The city council voted 4-1 to authorize the reinstatement of two of the city’s three wells — Wells 5 and 6 — as necessary between June and October, when high summer demand might cause the system to flag if supplied by Zone 7 alone. Any PFAS present in these wells would enter the city’s water system during those times.
The vote also requested voluntary water conservation from Pleasanton’s water customers to avoid, if possible, use of the contaminated wells, and an increase in well testing from quarterly to monthly to better track contaminant levels.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch, who cast the dissenting vote, preferred to bring back Well 5 only, citing a poor PFAS history for Well 6, which continually tested at or above state response levels for perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) — a common PFAS — from fourth quarter 2020 to fourth quarter 2022, when it was taken out of service.
“I have a challenge in good conscience to think that, given that historical response level and testing, that we would see anything different this summer,” said Balch.
As PFAS regulations have yet to be established, the state provides two health-based advisory levels for PFAS contamination: a notification level and a response level. While the lower notification level asks water providers to notify their customers of contamination if exceeded, the higher response level requires that they either remove the offending source from service or treat it back below the response level.
With the reponse level for PFHxS at 20 parts per trillion (ppt), Well 6 tested between 20.0 and 27.6 ppt during the nine quarters leading up to this year, according to test data provided by the city. It did, however, test at 16 ppt for the first quarter of 2023.
Well 5, meanwhile, tested between 16 and 23 ppt for PFHxS during the same time period, with it exceeding current response levels for three of nine quarters, although prior to the issuance of PFHxS advisory levels.
The California Division of Drinking Water set the PFHxS notification level at 3 ppt last October.
Beaudin insisted that, even with Wells 5 and 6 running, “the water that comes out of your tap is safe to drink,” a reassurance that Mayor Karla Brown reiterated.
“There are standards, and this water meets those standards, as does the water that’s being supplied by Zone 7,” said Brown.
But the declaration of safety for wells recently shut down over safety concerns, without any new treatment systems, did not allay everyone’s concerns.
“I take exception to the word ‘safe,’” said resident Jill Buck. “The more accurate term, in my mind, is ‘currently legal.’”
Buck urged the council to declare a water shortage and mandate potable-water usage reductions in lieu of reactivating the contaminated wells.
“We know how to (conserve water),” she continued. “This is not a drought, and it’s not an emergency that we need to turn on our wells. It’s a matter of choice and a willingness to sacrifice on behalf of public health.”
Because PFAS can cause health problems at very small concentrations, the limitations of testing technology have created a disparity between what can be regulated and what is healthy.
Tests for another common PFAS, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), for example, can detect the contaminant when its concentration exceeds 4 ppt, but the EPA’s lifetime health advisory level is one-thousand times smaller at 0.004 ppt.
“This means that it is possible for PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) or PFOS to be present in drinking water at levels that exceed health advisories, even if testing indicates no level of these chemicals,” according to the EPA’s website.
City staff continue to work on a Water Supply Alternatives Study intended to identify more permanent solutions for fulfilling the city’s water demands, possibly involving new treatment plants, new wells, or a regional collaboration with Zone 7.
But implementation of these solutions will not start before this summer’s high water demands. Final cost estimates for the options will become available in July with a final selection expected in September.