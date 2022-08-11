PLEASANTON – The Johnson Drive Costco project will continue forward despite traffic mitigation costs coming in 56% over what the city previously agreed to.
While Pleasanton entered into a cost-sharing agreement with Costco in 2018 that estimated mitigation costs at $21.5 million, project delays stemming from litigation, approval rescissions and court appeals have caused the project to span a period of historic price inflation, and actual construction bids from April came in at or above $33.6 million.
Nationally, June inflation numbers showed a 9.1% increase in all-item costs over the past 12 months, the highest jump since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Still, the city council unanimously agreed at their July 19 meeting to continue forward with the project.
City engineer Steve Kirkpatrick explained, at council’s questioning, that the project will, to some degree, lock in the prices when it accepts the bids.
“Some things (could be) a little different than expected when they put the plans together that could cause us to eat into (the) contingency,” he said. “But, no, it’s not going to go up because the cost of the bid environment is going up.”
Costco also remains interested in the project.
“We are still here,” said Costco Director of Real Estate Jennifer Murillo. “We are still very much in support of the project. We’re very much excited to go forward.”
The Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone (JDEDZ), which includes the upcoming Costco store and encourages investment in the approximately 40 acres on Johnson Drive near Stoneridge Drive and I-680, produced an environmental study that determined traffic mitigation measures — such as on-ramp widening, additional traffic signals and an additional Johnson Drive lane — to be necessary for development.
The city council certified the environmental findings in 2017 and entered into a cost allocation agreement with Costco in 2018 detailing funding sources for the improvements.
“In short, Costco is to pay all costs to design and construct the traffic mitigation measures and the city is to pay all costs to acquire the needed right-of-way,” stated the staff report.
With the updated bid costs, Costco will pay $9.3 million, and Pleasanton will pay $12.9 million, with the balance of the $33.6 million costs covered by a loan that the city will repay using JDEDZ transportation fees from “non-Costco” properties and using 40% of the city sales tax revenue from the Costco store itself.
The 2018 agreement would have required Pleasanton to reimburse Costco $1.6 million if the city terminated the agreement.
But with the city’s support, explained Murillo, Costco will be able to move forward with the current construction bids. She could not yet provide any firm construction timeline.