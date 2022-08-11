Costco Storefront Stock Photo

Costco Storefront Stock Photo

 Photo courtesy of Costco.com

PLEASANTON – The Johnson Drive Costco project will continue forward despite traffic mitigation costs coming in 56% over what the city previously agreed to.

While Pleasanton entered into a cost-sharing agreement with Costco in 2018 that estimated mitigation costs at $21.5 million, project delays stemming from litigation, approval rescissions and court appeals have caused the project to span a period of historic price inflation, and actual construction bids from April came in at or above $33.6 million.