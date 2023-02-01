LOGO - City of Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – The effort to transform large parts of the Stoneridge Mall into housing reached the end of the beginning on Jan. 26, when the city council approved the initial planning document known as the Stoneridge Framework.

Begun in August 2022, the framework provides guardrails for future planning efforts, most notably establishing a density range of 50 to 65 dwelling units per acre, which translates to 900 to 1,170 new housing units on the 75-acre parcel. If 900 units were built, 620 would be for very-low- and low-income families, and 280 would be for those considered above moderate.