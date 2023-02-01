PLEASANTON – The effort to transform large parts of the Stoneridge Mall into housing reached the end of the beginning on Jan. 26, when the city council approved the initial planning document known as the Stoneridge Framework.
Begun in August 2022, the framework provides guardrails for future planning efforts, most notably establishing a density range of 50 to 65 dwelling units per acre, which translates to 900 to 1,170 new housing units on the 75-acre parcel. If 900 units were built, 620 would be for very-low- and low-income families, and 280 would be for those considered above moderate.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the framework, with a protest vote from Councilmember Jeff Nibert, who expressed concerns over the traffic impact of the large project.
“I believe that the citizens of the northwest part of Pleasanton are being asked to bear a traffic burden that’s out of proportion,” said Nibert. “I don’t have a good feeling about where we’re headed in terms of the traffic impact for this whole project.”
Also troubled by traffic impacts, resident Debbie Wallace recalled a joint workshop with the city council and planning commission on Dec. 15. At the meeting, city traffic engineer Mike Tassano stated that the roads around Stoneridge would reach their limits around the project’s maximum unit count.
But Mayor Karla Brown expressed faith in the city’s engineering department to work through the traffic and parking challenges created by the project.
“This is a chance to, I think, make one of the most important decisions within 10 years — easily within many councils — revitalizing the Stoneridge Mall,” said Brown. “One of the reasons you’re going to see traffic impacts is because, quite honestly, traffic is very low there; the parking lot is empty.”
The landowners of the property, although supportive of the framework, continued calls from previous meetings to slow the process down, and referred to some of the city’s guidance as too prescriptive and too early, asking instead for trust and flexibility at this stage of the process. Councilmember Julie Testa previously explained that the city must eschew the 90-day grace period to submit the Housing Element due Jan. 31 to avoid rogue housing projects that do not conform to the city’s zoning and planning. In a special meeting last week, the council adopted the Housing Element.
In addition to flexibility, themes from past owner meetings also included equity across owners, concerns regarding the mall environment, and the desire to maintain a strong retail core on the site.
Chuck Davis, of the Simon Property Group, majority property owner, recalled how he has been working with the city since 2014 on Stoneridge development.
“We have been patient; we have adapted to many changes in the political environment; we’ve suffered through COVID,” said Davis. “I’m asking that you trust us and, in so doing, that you hear us. In partnership with these (other owners), who we had no motivation to be in partnership with or trust a year ago, we will come forward with something that we think will exceed your expectations.”
Some disagreements arose between the property owners and the city. For example, the city proposed to include entry stoops in the project’s objective design standards. Owners viewed the requirement as too restrictive and premature in light of other design constraints that have yet to be considered.
The approved framework served to validate a significant portion of the city’s Housing Element, as the Stoneridge site provided over a quarter of the new housing units identified in the city for the 2023 to 2031 housing cycle.
Director of Community Development Ellen Clark noted that, despite the approval, the city and property owners still have a lot of opportunity to define details.
“I think it’s important to acknowledge that this is not all going to happen at once,” said Clark. “This may be a five-, ten- or fifteen-year development plan. The mall is 75 acres, and that’s a lot of land and a lot of investment.”