PLEASANTON — The city council approved on Dec. 7 a new ordinance that prohibits smoking at townhomes and condominiums, albeit after much deliberation and one failed motion to accept a more restrictive regulation to include banning indoor smoking as well.
The restrictions will apply to buildings with three or more attached units, for both leased and owner-occupied homes. Smoking will no longer be allowed in common areas — enclosed and unenclosed — or private outdoor areas like balconies and patios.
While the council agreed on the general ban, Vice Mayor Julie Testa motioned, prior to the final decision, to include private indoor spaces as part of the restrictions.
She argued that because smoke permeates the walls between units, the rights of neighbors suffering inside their homes from secondhand smoke must be considered and perhaps given priority over those encountering it outdoors. She pointed out the inconsistency of wanting to keep smoke off a balcony, while allowing it to enter children’s bedrooms, as residents cannot avoid their own bedrooms.
Councilmember Valerie Arkin agreed with the ban on smoking inside units.
“This is something that impacts the health of others,” she said.
Mayor Karla Brown and Councilmember Kathy Narum, however, struggled with the thought of limiting the liberties of residents who have invested potentially large amounts of money into their homes.
Narum added that residents who own their units would find it difficult to move if the restrictions were too limiting.
“The difference here is that it’s owner-occupied,” she said. “If you … rent an apartment, and you make a change, while it’s cumbersome to move out, it’s not like having to put something up for sale.”
Councilmember Jack Balch also opposed the motion, mainly because of a requirement in the recommendation that landlords include the ordinance in their leases. He worried that such a requirement would automatically make ordinance violations a basis for eviction and that such evictions, along with the new fines, could push those suffering from a smoking addiction into difficult situations.
Balch also did not want private parties to use a city ordinance as a basis for civil suits.
“I am not going to support frivolous lawsuits in Pleasanton,” he said.
Testa’s first motion failed to pass 2–3.
Balch later made a motion to accept the staff’s recommendation with these changes: landlords would not be required to include the ordinance in leases; the first violation would result in a warning instead of a fine; and vehicles would explicitly be allowed for smoking. His motion did not include any restrictions on indoor smoking.
Although the motion passed unanimously, Testa and Arkin had hoped for the ban to include all indoor spaces.
“I’m so unbelievably disappointed that we’re putting property and minutiae over (the) health and safety of our residents,” said Testa.
Arkin commented on her desire to support the health of the community’s children, and how she felt the ordinance, as accepted, fell short of that.
“I thought that this would be a no-brainer, that we would do what we could to protect our children and vulnerable population,” Arkin continued, “So I think it’s a bit sad.”
Brown, however, felt the new ordinance was a major step forward.
“We’re proposing smoking restrictions where they do not exist now: in townhouses and condominiums that are owned,” she said.
She also added that she will ask some of Pleasanton’s adjacent cities who do not have smoking bans in place to consider the changes Pleasanton has made with its decision.
The new ordinance will be effective July 1, 2022, following public education and updates to leases and HOA rules.