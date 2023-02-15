PLS-PARK PLANS REVIEW.jpg

The Pleasanton City Council recently voted 4-1 to table the 14-year-old plan to connect Lions Wayside and Delucchi (above) parks in favor of less expensive, smaller park renovations.  (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

PLEASANTON — The 17-year-old plan to connect Lions Wayside and Delucchi Parks met a detour once again on Feb. 7, when the city council voted 4-1 to table the plan in favor of investigations into smaller park renovations.

Mayor Karla Brown, along with Councilmembers Valerie Arkin and Julie Testa, expressed discomfort with the cost estimates of the two large projects, ranging between $10 million and $14 million.