PLEASANTON — The 17-year-old plan to connect Lions Wayside and Delucchi Parks met a detour once again on Feb. 7, when the city council voted 4-1 to table the plan in favor of investigations into smaller park renovations.
Mayor Karla Brown, along with Councilmembers Valerie Arkin and Julie Testa, expressed discomfort with the cost estimates of the two large projects, ranging between $10 million and $14 million.
“We (already) have a perfectly natural park (where) water flows to a creek,” said Brown. “Where are you getting 10 to 14 million dollars?”
But remaining Councilmembers Jeff Nibert and Jack Balch felt that last week’s meeting was not yet the time to make cost-based decisions and supported the latest version of the joint-park project.
Balch, who cast the dissenting vote, asked instead, “Would our public appreciate a grand lawn conceptual design of Lions Wayside combined with Delucchi Park, so that we achieve connectivity between the parks and possibly provide a grander area?”
New uses for the two parks adjacent to downtown trace as far back as 1993 with a Community Trails Master Plan that envisioned a regional trail running through the parks, according to the staff report. The city then began work on the Lions Wayside and Delucchi Parks Master Plan in 2006, but paused in 2009 due to economic uncertainties.
After the city picked the plan back up in 2013, it again ran into issues around plans to redirect Kottinger Creek underground. The Creek runs through Lions Wayside.
“We may think of this stretch as a dry ditch, which, of course, it is most of the year,” said landscape architecture consultant Richard Larson. “It actually is an ephemeral creek and classified as a waters of the U.S. under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the other agencies.”
The Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife all refused to issue permits for the underground plan due to “the potential loss of riparian habitat and impacts on surrounding watersheds,” continued the staff report.
Since 2017, the city, with consultants Moore, Lacafano and Goltsman, Inc., has developed concepts and gathered feedback for a plan that would keep Kottinger Creek above ground and instead shift it toward First Street, which the regulatory agencies supported in December 2021 and the city council supported in April 2022.
But with only $1.9 million remaining in the project’s funds and projected costs up to seven times that amount, some councilmembers sought alternatives at last week’s meeting and decided against the staff recommendation to finalize the master plan.
“I don’t think that it is a project that justifies the cost,” said Testa. “I don’t see our community here asking us to do this.”
No members of the public spoke on the topic at the meeting.
Testa also identified the park’s aging bandstand as the highest priority. Arkin motioned to compile cost estimates for a bandstand-only renovation in lieu of moving forward with the Lions Wayside and Delucchi Parks Master Plan.
“There is urgency,” said Testa. “We have a bandstand that is embarrassing — dysfunctional — and I would like to see that better.”
The council ultimately decided to entertain the bandstand-only project and requested cost estimates from staff.
While smaller, the renovation may bring its own set of complications. The current bandstand sits close to the creek, within the Corps of Engineers jurisdiction, and renovations will still require input from that agency, explained Pleasanton Director of Engineering Steve Kirkpatrick.
City Manager Gerry Beaudin also pointed out that the bandstand renovation would compete with the older master plan, as the city would treat each separately in its capital improvement queue.
“We wouldn’t want to have dueling park plans for too, too long, because ultimately, the permitting agencies are going to want to know what we’re moving forward with,” he continued.
The new cost estimates will take several months to compile and the earliest the city could see a new bandstand would be summer 2024, according to Kirkpatrick.