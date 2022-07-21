PLS-Council Candidate Testa.jpg

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton City Councilmember Julie Testa has announced her candidacy for another term on the city council to represent the newly formed District Three.

Testa is completing four years on the council, including as 2021 vice-mayor. She also represents Pleasanton on more than 10 regional boards and subcommittees, including the East Bay Division of the League of California Cities and the Tri-Valley Affordable Housing Committee.