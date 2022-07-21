PLEASANTON — Pleasanton City Councilmember Julie Testa has announced her candidacy for another term on the city council to represent the newly formed District Three.
Testa is completing four years on the council, including as 2021 vice-mayor. She also represents Pleasanton on more than 10 regional boards and subcommittees, including the East Bay Division of the League of California Cities and the Tri-Valley Affordable Housing Committee.
Testa says her priority is representing resident concerns regarding quality of life, such as schools, public safety, water quality and conservation, and fiscal responsibility. She is leading a statewide effort to push back on the state regarding excessive growth mandates that threaten the careful balance of infrastructure and services that make Pleasanton a wonderful place to live.
“More than 30 years ago, my husband and I moved to Pleasanton to raise our family,” said Testa. “I love belonging to a ‘village’ where neighbors care, truly care, helping and sharing with each other. My role on the council is to retain what we value in our amazing community for our next generation of families. The state has mandated exponential housing growth across the state, and Pleasanton is committed to reasonable growth focusing on needed low-income housing, but we can and must push back on state overreach. I ask residents to join me in a statewide effort to retain local authority.”
Testa, a lifelong advocate for compassionate mental health resources, is proud of her advocacy for vulnerable populations, leading to an Alternative Response Program, which will launch in July 2022. The program includes two licensed mental health clinicians to accompany designated calls for service.
“This program frees officers to perform law-enforcement responsibilities, while supporting our residents with positive outcomes,” said Testa. “The program is a win-win for everyone involved - those in crisis, their families, our outstanding first responders, and all Pleasanton residents.”
Testa has served vulnerable populations in a variety of roles, including as a City of Pleasanton Human Services Commissioner for more than a decade, and on the board of directors for Tri-Valley REACH and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She has lived and raised her family in Pleasanton for 34 years. Her three sons attended Pleasanton schools and are now all UC grads.