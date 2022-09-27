The Amador Valley boys water polo team were defeated by the De La Salle Spartans 21-8 in on Sept. 15. The Dons dropped their second game of the season with the loss.
The Dons had a tough time stopping the Spartans from the jump. They allowed seven first quarter goals and could not record a goal for themselves until the second quarter.
Amador went into the half down 15-2.
The Dons made a valiant fourth quarter push, outscoring De La Salle 5-2, but it wasn’t enough. They would end up losing the game by 13.
Senior Noah Cole had a team-high three goals and added one assist. Senior Evan Grell recorded two goals.
The Dons drop to 1-2 on the season with the loss. They will face Livermore High for their next matchup on Sept. 22 on the road.