Dean Wallace

PLEASANTON – Dean Wallace, district director for Democratic state Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, has announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Pleasanton City Council in November.

This will be the first time Pleasanton voters elect councilmembers by district. District 1 encompasses the northwest area of the city. The new District 3 seat, representing the southwest area of the city is also up for election this year.