PLEASANTON – Dean Wallace, district director for Democratic state Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, has announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Pleasanton City Council in November.
This will be the first time Pleasanton voters elect councilmembers by district. District 1 encompasses the northwest area of the city. The new District 3 seat, representing the southwest area of the city is also up for election this year.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Wallace immigrated to the U.S. with his parents as a child and became an American citizen in 2011. He has lived in the Tri-Valley area for 22 years and graduated from Stanford University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“Public service and responsive government is my life’s great passion, and I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to serve the people of Pleasanton,” Wallace said in his announcement. “I’m running to bring a forward-looking perspective to the city council. As someone who graduated from high school in the Tri-Valley, then returned after college to live close to family, I have experienced firsthand the challenges facing our young families and young professionals. That informs my deeply held belief that our community values must include supporting our high school graduates of tomorrow, by envisioning a future where they can continue to thrive right here in Pleasanton.”
Wallace has already received the endorsement of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D), whose East Bay congressional district includes Pleasanton.
“When I first ran for Congress, Dean was one of the first people I hired to help run my campaign,” Swalwell noted. “He was with me when it was just the two of us and a few volunteers knocking on doors to talk to voters. I know Dean’s ready to roll up his sleeves and work hard on behalf of the residents of Pleasanton, because I’ve already seen him do it.”