PLEASANTON – Staffing challenges continue to weigh on the Pleasanton Police Department, with leaves of absence affecting about 20% of its sworn positions, according to the department’s bi-annual update presented to the city council on March 21.
“The staffing challenges are weighing heavy on department morale,” said Chief David Swing, who cited limited career opportunities and mandatory overtime as factors affecting officer decisions to stay or leave.
The department expects further attrition of 30 officer positions — over a third of its force — in the next two years, but remains “optimistic” that recruitment incentives will help stabilize its numbers, according to a staff report.
Swing shared a 4,000-incident drop — about 17% — in officer-initiated activity as well as an increase in requests for service in 2022. Traffic stops and patrol checks comprised the majority of all incidents.
Average emergency response time last year remained exactly the same as in 2021 at four minutes and nineteen seconds, which is slower than the city’s stated goal of four minutes.
But Swing also touted a high rate of violent crime resolution and a reduced number of mental-health holds last year.
“Ninety-three percent of violent-crime victims find justice,” said Swing, comparing it to the department’s overall clearance goal of 30%. “Ninety-three percent of violent-crime offenders are held accountable.”
Violent crimes — which include homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery — dropped to the city’s lowest in five years, with 82 violent crimes in 2022. But property crimes rebounded off pandemic lows, increasing about 14% over 2021 in numbers of burglary, larceny, stolen vehicle and arson crimes.
The department conducted 186 involuntary mental health holds last year, roughly half of the number conducted in 2021. The staff report attributed the drop to a new psychiatry screening process at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
“When a patrol officer responds to someone in crisis, the officer doesn’t have the tools and the training that a psychiatrist or a clinician has,” said Swing. “And I would suggest that, by having a psychiatrist available at the hospital to talk to someone — to evaluate them, to understand, to see what safety net is in place — the outcome should be an overall reduction.”
Military Equipment Use
The council also heard updates on the department’s military equipment usage and the results of a community survey conducted earlier this year.
“I am still frustrated with the state using language calling this military equipment,” said Vice Mayor Jack Balch. “I think it’s an inappropriate inference to imply inappropriateness of this equipment and trying to generate negative connotations.”
The U.S. military does not necessarily use items identified by the legislation as military equipment, according to Lt. Brandon Stocking in a previous meeting. And Pleasanton does not participate in the federal military surplus program, which allows police departments to buy military weapons and equipment. Any items the department purchases comes from independent suppliers.
The report identified military equipment currently in use by the department as an armored vehicle, drones and nonlethal munitions, such as beanbag shotguns, and noise/flash diversionary devices. It also shared plans to purchase 13 new carbine rifles for $21,000 this year. Funding for this purchase has not yet been decided on by the council.
The council voted unanimously to accept the report.
“We must be prepared for the worst among us to be a danger to our community,” said Mayor Karla Brown.
Community Survey Results
Pleasanton Police also conducted, in partnership with research company Godbe Research, a community survey of public opinion on police safety, trustworthiness and service quality between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5.
Overall, 95.4% of the survey’s 1,060 respondents felt very safe or somewhat safe in Pleasanton, and 84.2% categorized the department as trustworthy. According to the city, the survey was conducted using phone, text and email methods. Regarding sample size, the staff report calls it a “statistically valid” survey and claims it achieved a +/- 3.40% accuracy for residents and +/- 8.43% accuracy among businesses.
“This is just incredible — the ratings that people feel safe in the community, even in the evening, at the mall,” said Brown. “The city aspires to these kinds of numbers for success and happiness living here within the city.”
Younger residents, however, stood out against other age groups with only 54.3% of 18 to 29 year olds viewing the department as trustworthy.
“(The survey) does highlight a communications need — a need to reach out to younger residents and gain that trust,” said Bryan Godbe, president of Godbe Research. “African Americans might be another target to reach out to, to help explain the efforts the department goes to to be fair to everybody.”
33.2% of African Americans felt Pleasanton police treated people unfairly, compared to 11.5% of total respondents.
Resident John Bauer, whose son died while experiencing a mental health crisis in Pleasanton Police custody in 2018, thought the two demographics revealed more than a communications problem.
“Instead of a public relations push, what the police should consider is why,” said Bauer. “It’s not going to be solved with ice cream cone with a cop, or shop with a cop. It’s going to be handled by the rank and file of police officers and how they deal with the public when there is a call for service and there is an encounter with a person.”