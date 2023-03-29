LOGO - Pleasanton Police Department PPD

PLEASANTON – Staffing challenges continue to weigh on the Pleasanton Police Department, with leaves of absence affecting about 20% of its sworn positions, according to the department’s bi-annual update presented to the city council on March 21.

“The staffing challenges are weighing heavy on department morale,” said Chief David Swing, who cited limited career opportunities and mandatory overtime as factors affecting officer decisions to stay or leave.