PLEASANTON — The field adjacent to Donlon Elementary School has been removed from the City of Pleasanton’s housing element plan.
The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) board voted to eliminate the field from the city’s list of potential housing development sites during its July 14 board meeting.
PUSD Superintendent David Haglund said the decision came following input from the community.
“After careful consideration of our long-term objectives, I will be requesting that the city remove the Donlon field from consideration,” Haglund said during the meeting. “We plan to continue discussions with the city to build consensus around a plan that would benefit both the school and the neighborhood. This might include a joint-use agreement relating to the Donlon field, which would provide shared field space that serves our students, their families and the neighborhood residents.”
He cited the adjoined park spaces near Walnut Grove, Fairlands and Mohr elementary schools as helpful examples of what a joint-use agreement might look like.
Residents of the Val Vista neighborhood surrounding Donlon expressed relief at the decision.
“We are very happy that the district listened to the community and requested the city to remove the Donlon field from its housing element list,” said Aditi Nair of Pleasanton. “The field has brought immense joy to the Val Vista community and Donlon’s families over the years and we hope it can stay that way for future generations of Donlon Cubs.”
Earlier this year, the board voted to begin an environmental review process for Donlon field, along with the district office and a vacant lot on Vineyard Road. This most recent decision removes Donlon’s field from that process.