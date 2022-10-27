PLEASANTON – The following is a breakdown of the campaign contribution reports for Pleasanton’s city council and mayoral candidates in 2022.
Assembly Bill 571, which went into effect in January 2021, limits campaign contributions to city and county candidates to $4,900 for individuals, small contributor committees and political parties – per election.
Pleasanton has two seats up for grabs. District 1 pits Jeff Nibert against Dean Wallace. Incumbent Councilmember Julie Testa has two challengers vying for her position in District 3.
Here are the results according to the most recent campaign disclosure forms filed in late September:
Retired engineer Jeff Nibert received donations from numerous individuals but no labor organizations or committees. His disclosure shows he also loaned himself $2,100 and donated $10 to himself.
Dean Wallace received contributions from individuals, businesses, unions and fellow politicians. His donations include Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 PAC ($1,000); California Real Estate PAC ($1,000); Ritter Investments ($100); and Fremont Bank ($500).
He also received contributions from Pleasanton City Councilmember Jack Balch ($500); Cook-Calio for Alameda County Board of Education ($100); Pleasanton City Councilmember Kathy Narum ($250); and Zone 7 Water Agency Director Olivia Sanwong, who will be joining the East Bay Regional Park District board ($100). Wallace also received $1,000 from Buffy Wicks for Assembly. Wallace works for Wicks.
Longtime Pleasanton resident and volunteer Joel Liu received numerous donations from individuals, including Pleasanton City Councilmember Kathy Narum ($250). He also received donations from Learn Education ($200); and Andy Li for Contra Costa Community College. He gave himself $200.
Incumbent Councilmember Julie Testa reported a short list of individual donors and gave herself $1,350. Mayor Karla Brown donated $100.
Former Pleasanton Unified School District Trustee Jamie Yee reported a short list of individual donors, along with contributions from Phong La for County Assessor ($250); Rain Drop Investments ($2,500); and Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 ($1,000).
Karla Brown is running unopposed for another term. She reported donations from individuals, along with Livermore Pleasanton Firefighters Association ($1,000); Ajay Chopra, a partner in Trinity Ventures ($1,000); and Diagnostic Biosystems ($1,000.) She also transferred 300 campaign signs with $2,000 from her 2020 mayoral campaign.