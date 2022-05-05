Pleasanton’s two high schools, Amador Valley and Foothill, met April 28 in a crosstown volleyball match. The Amador Dons defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-2. The Dons continue their dominant play as they pick up their 16th league win of the year.
The Falcons were able to win a tight first round by taking control at the end of the set. They scored five consecutive points to close out the Dons 25-20.
The Dons would come back and win the next two sets. The Dons won a close second 25-21 and closed out the Falcons at the end of the third set to win 25-23.
Amador looked like they were going to take the momentum into the fourth set, but Foothill would fight back and win another close set 25-22.
In the final set of the game, the Dons would capitalize off of the Falcons mistakes and win by a comfortable margin, edging out the Falcons 15-9.
The Falcons put up a good fight against the No. 1 team in the conference as they dropped to 19-7 on the year. The Dons close out the year as the best team in the East Bay Athletic League at 24-6.
Both teams will be in the North Coast Section Championships which began May 3.