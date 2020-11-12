PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Downtown Association has launched a campaign to encourage the community to shop, dine and visit local destinations this holiday season.
The association wants residents to “Shop Small and Support Local.”
“When you Shop Small you do something BIG!” said Executive Director Tiffany Cadrette. “Shopping locally keeps dollars in our economy. When we support our local businesses, our sales taxes are reinvested right here in Pleasanton. For every $1 spent at a small business, $0.67 stays in the community.”
The campaign is an extension of the association’s Small Business Saturday promotion, which will take place on Nov. 28 this year. Downtown merchants will be handing out commemorative Pleasanton totes during the holiday season.