PLEASANTON — The city will send its draft Housing Element Plan to the state for review next month, despite city council concerns over two issues — the plan’s inclusion of a large number of units over what is required and public reluctance to rezone a downtown school property near Main Street for housing. The council unanimously approved the decision at its July 19 meeting.
While the Association of Bay Area Governments assigned to Pleasanton a target of 5,965 housing units — including 2,758 low and very-low income units — for the upcoming sixth-cycle housing cycle beginning next year, the city’s current draft allows for 6,972 units, including 3,904 low and very-low income units.
Councilmember Julie Testa questioned the wisdom of including so many surplus units.
“I’m incredibly uncomfortable with the excessive buffer,” she said. “The challenges working with HCD have been tremendous. And I don’t have confidence that sending forward a draft that has a 70% plus buffer is in our community’s best interest.”
Associate Planner Megan Campbell explained that the city built this surplus into the draft with the upcoming release of a program-level environmental impact report expected this fall in mind, as the city needs room to remove sites and still remain above its targets.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will also provide feedback on Pleasanton’s draft in November that will possibly necessitate further trimming of the city’s housing inventory.
Campbell said, "The adequacy of the sites inventory is going to be evaluated by HCD, and that input may result in the removal of some sites, or modifications to affordability and capacity assumptions.”
Vice Mayor Valerie Arkin added, “I want to assure people that we (still) have the opportunity to remove sites, which no doubt we will, because our buffer is so far over what is required. But we are waiting for the environmental process to be completed.”
The council did, however, agree not to wait to remove the Donlon school property from the inventory.
Located adjacent to the Donlon Elementary School, the city previously proposed rezoning 5.5 acres of the school’s 19-acre lot for residential development, possibly providing the city with 28 additional housing units.
Public opposition ultimately convinced the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) board and the city council to remove Donlon from the list.
Another school site near the city’s downtown, which has also drawn public opposition, remained on the list for now.
Located on First Street between Bernal Avenue and Abbie Street, the downtown property currently houses PUSD offices, the Village High School, the Horizons Early Education Center, a PUSD maintenance yard, and a STEAM preschool. PUSD is considering relocating these facilities and making the 10.7-acre property available for an estimated 81 to 163 housing units.
Residents raised concerns over increased traffic and downtown character, should the city raze the school buildings for housing.
“It really makes me question why I would ever support another bond in the city again, if we can’t manage appropriately what we’ve already got going on,” said downtown resident Joseph Hernan.
Councilmember Jack Balch acknowledged the community’s misgivings about the site and urged patience.
“The council is hearing you and so is the school district, as proven by site 3, Donlan,” he said. “It’s a difficult process.
The city expects to incorporate into a revised plan, HCD’s comments and the findings of the environmental impact report after they are available later this year. Pleasanton will then resubmit its revision to HCD sometime in the first quarter of next year.