PLEASANTON — The city will send its draft Housing Element Plan to the state for review next month, despite city council concerns over two issues — the plan’s inclusion of a large number of units over what is required and public reluctance to rezone a downtown school property near Main Street for housing. The council unanimously approved the decision at its July 19 meeting.

While the Association of Bay Area Governments assigned to Pleasanton a target of 5,965 housing units — including 2,758 low and very-low income units — for the upcoming sixth-cycle housing cycle beginning next year, the city’s current draft allows for 6,972 units, including 3,904 low and very-low income units.