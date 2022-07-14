PLEASANTON — Dr. Joel Liu, chair of the Pleasanton Committee on Energy and the Environment, is running for a seat on the Pleasanton City Council (District 3).
If elected, he plans to focus on improving public safety, advancing the city’s sustainability, and strengthening the city-school partnership.
“I passionately advocate for these issues, because these are what make an ideal community,” said Liu. “Therefore, I feel a strong calling to step up and revitalize Pleasanton’s charm. With two pieces of luggage,
very little money, and
determination, I landed in the U.S. more than 20 years ago to pursue my Ph.D. degree. I had a dream and willingness to work hard, which allowed me to get my doctorate and become the electrical engineer I am today. I feel honored to call Pleasanton my home and compelled to serve this community even more.”
Liu is the chair of the Committee on Energy and the Environment, where he played a critical role in the development and adoption of the Pleasanton Climate Action Plan 2.0 (CAP 2.0), which aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2045.
“After the city council approved the Climate Action Plan 2.0, the hard work of implementing it began,” said Liu. “I wanted to continue my service to Pleasanton, so I expanded my responsibility to help Pleasanton become a sustainable city.”
Besides being the chair of the Committee on Energy and the Environment, Liu has served as a parent member of Harvest Park Middle School Site Council and a member of the Community Advisory Committee of East Bay Community Energy. Additionally, he has volunteered for 17 years at the Chinese Institute of Engineers/USA. Liu recently earned the prestigious James R. Stover Volunteerism Award, which was given by his employer to only eight of its 90,000 global employees.
Liu works as a corporate leader for a large global engineering company and is responsible for multi-million-dollar projects in its electrical engineering business. He said that managing a sophisticated engineering business in a competitive environment gives him the professional experience to manage the city in a fiscally responsible manner and the intellectual rigor to do it in a sustainable way.
“Our shared goal should be to build a better Pleasanton together,” said Liu. “This involves listening and harmonizing the needs of all community members from all backgrounds, and then working collaboratively and creatively to find the best solution for Pleasanton. It is not an easy task. I believe the rigor of my academic pursuit, my corporate leadership experience, and my involvement in city government equip me with the right skills and temperament to achieve the best result for Pleasanton.”
Liu obtained his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Arizona State University in 2004. He lives in Pleasanton with his wife, two children and their golden retriever. Both of his children are enrolled in the Pleasanton Unified School District and are competitive Pleasanton Seahawks swimmers.
For more information, visit votejoelliu.com.