LIVERMORE — An East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (ECBZA) board member hopes to build a 1.5-acre marijuana farm on property about four miles from Livermore in an unincorporated area of Alameda County, documents show.
Frank J. Imhof — whose own committee would vote whether to approve the project — proposes to operate the farm on a 4.36-acre site owned by James Thomas Halter, who formerly ran H & H Recovery, a car repossession business, on the land. State Department of Consumer Affairs records indicate Halter’s license to operate was revoked July 27, 2012, following an investigation that showed he failed to register his employees and report “violent acts” during repossessions.
Plans for the “8588 Tesla Road Cannabis Cultivation Project” became public this month when county planners posted Imhof and Halter’s plans online to seek public input. The plans do not include any information on the men’s backgrounds Records show Halter purchased the site in 1996 and lives in a nearly 3,000-square-foot home on the property.
Attempts to reach Imhof — a Pleasanton resident who formerly served as president of the Contra Costa Alameda County Cattlemen’s Association — and Halter through email and telephone calls proved unsuccessful.
An initial county Planning Department study of how the proposal would affect the environment gave the project a green light to move forward because Imhof and Halter took steps to prevent significant effects on the environment, the report said. The Mitigated Negative Declaration report further noted that Imhof and Halter hope their marijuana farm will meet an increasing demand for sun-grown outdoor cannabis and "provide a steady stream of high-quality cannabis cultivated within the county to support local county dispensaries.”
The farm, the report said, would include 20 separate 1,000-square-foot hoop houses to grow mature plants and one 3,000-square-foot hoop house to cultivate immature plants. The project would also include the construction of four 10,000-gallon water tanks, security fencing, lighting and parking areas. The second floor of an existing barn would be used for maintaining "mother" plants and cloning for immature cultivation. Harvested cannabis would be dried and trimmed on the ground floor.
Imhof and Halter's proposal includes a detailed security plan that states the public would not be allowed into the facility, the county report said.
"The proposed project would implement controlled access to the property, and include full security measures with security personnel, site fencing, gates, lighting, cameras, and alarms to implement controlled access to the property," according to the report.
At least one licensed security guard would be on-site 24 hours a day with more potentially hired seasonally. An 8-foot cyclone fence with privacy slats will surround the cultivation site and all gates will have lighting and cameras with video surveillance, the document said. The document does not indicate whether Halter will be the security guard. California Bureau of Security and Investigative Affairs (BSIS) records show Halter was issued a license to work as a security guard on Dec. 14, 2020. The license expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
The county report said Imhof and Halter’s farm will require 2,000 gallons of water a day for irrigation during the seasonal growth cycle. An on-site well would be built and water would be stored in four 10,000-gallon storage tanks north of the existing barn. To reduce odor, the men plan to install charcoal filters within the processing building during harvest and processing cycles.
The project plans to operate year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with two full-time employees and up to five employees during harvest. Harvesting would occur twice a year for about four or five days.
County planning officials posted their initial documents online for public review and to request input. The 72-page mitigated negative declaration is available online at https://bit.ly/Indy_farm. County officials are seeking opinions through Nov. 15. The documents also are available for review in person at the Alameda County Clerk Recorder Office in Oakland, at the county planning department office in Hayward.
At some point, the ECBZA will hold a public hearing. County Planner Albert Lopez said Imhof would have to recuse himself.
Already, the pot farm proposal has drawn questions and disapproval. During an interview with The Independent, one Tesla Road resident, who requested to remain anonymous, said the other two board members might disregard public input and give their colleague quick approval.
“Just because he recuses himself doesn’t mean there's no influence,” the resident said.
The resident said neighbors are not concerned about pot farming, but don’t believe their Tesla Road neighborhood is the place for it. Primarily, they are concerned about water use in a rural area that utilizes wells, along with Halter’s background.
“We are having to rotate the days we wash and shower because the wells are near empty,” the resident said. “He’s talking about 2,000 gallons of water a day and four 10,000-gallon tanks of water.”
Potential odor and bright grow lights at a business intended to operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., along with crime are also concerning, the resident added.
“They said there was security that lives on the property,” the resident said. “I don't know what qualifications they consider for security.”
When Halter operated the repossession business, the resident said the H & H owner walked outside the property with a gun several times to meet people arriving to collect their repossessed vehicles.
“The concern was there would be some type of gun battle out there,” the resident said.
Halter’s license was revoked in 2012 following complaints and lawsuits involving five incidents in 2010 and 2011. In one incident, two repossessors wearing paramilitary or law enforcement type uniforms entered a criminal justice classroom at Carrington College in San Leandro and got into a loud argument and physical fight with a teacher in front of his students. In another case, police arrested an H & H employee who allegedly battered a woman during a repossession in Manteca.
In two cases, Halter failed to report incidents where a man removing his belongings from his car struck one of the H & H employees, knocking him unconscious, and another where a woman pulled a gun and threatened to shoot them.
The investigative report cited seven other Business and Professional Code citations from 2003 to 2009 that involved employees striking or intimidating debtors, entering private property without consent, seizing the wrong vehicle, and damaging property. It also accused Halter of lying during the board’s hearing on the matter, including saying he was at locations during the incidents.
In 2018, a second judge cancelled Halter’s license to work for Champion Recovery Services, another car repossession that used the Tesla address. The other man was listed as the qualified agent to run the business, and Halter worked for him.
The judge’s ruling shows Halter applied for his license to work as a repossession agent without disclosing his previous revocation and while using the false middle name “Francis” when applying. Secretary of State records and online searches show Halter holds a business registration for Vinjim Farms LLC, a cannabis cultivation site in Willits.
The state Bureau of Cannabis Control website indicates a license to operate was temporarily rejected in 2018.