The Foothill High School baseball team lost the North Coast Section title game 9-6 to De La Salle High School on May 27.
The game started off strong for the Falcons. They scored at least one run in the first four innings and held a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
The Spartans came back strong in the fourth inning and scored three runs to cut the Falcons lead to just two. De La Salle’s late push in the final innings tied the game at six apiece which led to extra innings after the seventh.
Foothill shut down the Spartans offense in the eighth inning, but couldn’t hold on in the ninth. They allowed the Spartans to score three runs in the ninth and couldn’t answer back.
Senior Jack Basseer had a big game for Foothill. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Brendan Comerford also showed for the Falcons going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Falcons NCS run ends, but they still are alive for the CIF state title. They qualified for the Division I state title bracket with the loss and will look to recapture a championship in June.