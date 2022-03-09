The Foothill High School baseball team defeated College Park High School by a score of 5-2 on Mar. 4. The Falcons extend their winning streak to four and remain undefeated.
The Falcons struck first, scoring two runs in the third inning. They were able to hold College Park scoreless for 8.5 innings. College Park tied the game in the top of the 9th, scoring two runs late in the inning. However, a walk-off two run homer by senior Jack Basseer late in the 9th, gave the Falcons the win.
Basseer had a big game for the Falcons going 2-4 with two home runs and five RBI’s. Junior pitcher Tyler Gebb won his first game of the season and allowed no runs.
The Falcons extend their winning streak to four. They will face Acalanes High School at home on Mar. 11.