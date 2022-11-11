The Foothill High School boys water polo team defeated Freedom High School 16-4 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division I playoffs on Nov. 3.
Junior Cameron Jones scored a game-high 9 goals and recorded 6 steals. Freshman Preston Cho scored 3 goals and 1 assist along with 3 steals.
The Falcons shut out Freedom in the first quarter and led at 9-2 at the halftime break. They continued their momentum going into the third quarter, outscoring Freedom 4-1.
Foothill cruised in the fourth quarter and came away with a 16-4 win.
The Falcons won their first round playoff matchup and will continue to make their way through the playoff schedule.