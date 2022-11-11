SPORTS-LHS V GHS FOOTBALL.jpg

Foothill’s Cameron Jones swims for the ball during the first round of the 2022 NCS Boys’ Water Polo Championships. Foothill won 16-4. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

The Foothill High School boys water polo team defeated Freedom High School 16-4 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division I playoffs on Nov. 3.

Junior Cameron Jones scored a game-high 9 goals and recorded 6 steals. Freshman Preston Cho scored 3 goals and 1 assist along with 3 steals.